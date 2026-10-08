The Army’s flight pause for AH-64E Apache attack helicopters with Improved Drive System transmissions covers about 400 of its roughly 700 Apaches and is likely to last months, an Army official who was not named told Military Times in a report published Oct. 7. The Army itself has not released a count or a timeline.

The service announced on Oct. 2 an “immediate, temporary pause in flight operations” for AH-64Es equipped with those transmissions while required inspections and corrective actions are completed. It said the order follows technical and airworthiness assessments that drew on prior Safety of Flight actions, inspection results, maintenance reporting and ongoing engineering analysis.

Stars and Stripes, citing Task & Purpose, also reported that 400 helicopters were being grounded, based on an Army official who was not identified. Stars and Stripes noted that the Army had about 700 Apaches in 2023, according to a 2024 congressional research report.

Every Apache unit is affected, the official said

According to Military Times, the official said aircraft from every active-duty and National Guard Apache unit are included in the grounding. With so many helicopters out of service, the Army expects to carry out a “rebalancing” to meet minimum capability requirements, with aviation leaders deciding how to move Apaches between squadrons based on how many aircraft each unit has affected and how long inspections and follow-on work will take.

The official said an earlier safety-of-flight message calling for inspections of all AH-64E transmissions led senior leaders to speed up the process and “just go ahead and inspect and repair these as quickly as we can.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A transmission problem flagged in the spring

In May, Defense One reported that an April internal Army safety document found that “some AH-64E [improved drive system] main transmissions can experience an internal failure resulting in loss of accessory gearbox drive, which can result in loss of tail rotor thrust, electrical power, and hydraulics.” The document said the root cause was still under investigation and instructed the service to ground affected transmissions until further guidance.

At the time, an Army spokesperson told Defense One the service was working with the manufacturer on a comprehensive investigation, but declined to say how many helicopters were affected. Boeing, which builds the Apache, declined to comment to the outlet. Army safety reports show four major flight mishaps for the AH-64E in the last fiscal year, including one “catastrophic transmission failure,” Military Times reported. The Vanguard USA covered U.S. aircraft losses in the Iran war, including an AH-64 Apache, earlier this month.

The current order follows a brief grounding of the entire Apache fleet in August, after an AH-64 crashed near Fort Hood, Texas, on Aug. 12, killing both pilots. The official told Military Times the Army quickly determined that transmission problems did not cause that crash, which involved an older Apache variant.

The pause lands as the Army moves to an all-E fleet

The grounding comes a year after the Army began accelerating the retirement of older AH-64D Apaches on the way to a “pure fleet” of AH-64Es, Military Times reported. Defense One reported in May that the III Armored Corps planned to divest all of its AH-64Ds by June 15 to save costs, as the Army dealt with a funding shortfall.

The Army has not said how many aircraft have been inspected, what the corrective actions involve or when flights will resume. It said it will share further details when appropriate.