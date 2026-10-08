Amazon says its factory in Kirkland, Washington, has built more than 1,000 satellites for its Amazon Leo broadband constellation, a milestone the company announced Oct. 8 in a company post as it prepares to start internet service later this year.

In an interview with Ars Technica, program head Rajeev Badyal said the company can now easily make 27 satellites a week, and Ars reported that the company is weeks away from offering commercial service for the first time. Ars described Amazon as the only real competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink for global high-speed internet, a market Starlink has dominated for the last half-decade.

Amazon says production went from a few a month to several a day

Ahead of its first mission, Leo Atlas 1, Amazon was building three to four satellites per month, the company said, and it now builds at least that many in a single day. It puts the Kirkland factory’s capacity at five satellites per day. Badyal told Ars it took six months to build the first 27 satellites.

According to Amazon, each satellite weighs more than 1,000 pounds and contains roughly 4 million components, including phased array antennas for customer links, parabolic antennas that connect to ground stations, solar arrays, krypton-fueled Hall-effect thrusters and optical links between satellites. The company says the factory covers more than 172,000 square feet, employs more than 500 engineers and technicians, draws on 190 suppliers across Washington state and has run up to 20 hours a day.

Amazon says the 1,000 satellites built so far represent more than one-third of its first-generation constellation, which Badyal told Ars will total 3,232 satellites. The company also says an upgraded propulsion system with twice the thrust of the original design is due to start flying early next year.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Launch capacity is now the bottleneck

Amazon says 396 satellites have been deployed over 14 launches and that only four have been deorbited. Hundreds more are on standby at its payload processing facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ready to fly on as little as three weeks’ notice, the company said. “We solved the production problem. Now we’re ready to go as rockets become available,” said Paul Palcisco, who heads satellite production.

Launch availability has constrained the deployment, Via Satellite reported, with two of the vehicles Amazon relies on, United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur and Blue Origin’s New Glenn, currently out of service. Amazon says satellites are already stacked for its first Vulcan launch and its next Ariane 6 mission, both expected in the coming weeks.

Badyal told Ars that the Vulcan nozzle issue has been fixed and that Amazon is weeks away from launching on the rocket, to be followed by an Arianespace launch and at least one more Vulcan flight this year. Amazon says it has secured more than 100 launches across multiple providers.

Service date and performance claims are still unverified

Badyal told Ars the roughly 400 satellites in orbit are already enough for initial service. Chris Weber, Amazon Leo’s vice president of business, said the satellites are still being raised into their final positions and that the plan is to launch initial service in 2026. Neither Amazon’s post nor the interview gave a specific start date or consumer pricing.

Weber also told Ars that Leo can deliver a gigabit per second on the downlink and 400 megabits on the uplink, and claimed that is about three times Starlink’s downlink speed and eight to 10 times its uplink. Those are company figures that have not been independently tested. Amazon says it has begun work on a second-generation system and a direct-to-device network for phones.