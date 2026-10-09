The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Oct. 9 issued for public comment a draft environmental impact statement on Fermi America’s application to build four AP1000 reactors in Carson County, Texas, according to a notice in the Federal Register. The draft’s preliminary recommendation is that the NRC issue the requested combined license, but only “contingent upon successful completion of the safety review and unless safety issues mandate otherwise.”

That condition matters. The environmental review and the safety review are separate tracks, and the draft does not settle whether the reactors can be safely built and operated. The public can comment on the draft until Nov. 23, 2026, under docket NRC-2026-0100. The notice says later comments will be considered if it is practical to do so.

The four AP1000 advanced passive pressurized-water reactors, designated Project Matador Nuclear Units 1 to 4, would sit on Fermi America’s Project Matador campus, adjacent to the Department of Energy’s Pantex Plant. The NRC’s project page refers to the site as the Donald J. Trump Advanced Energy & Intelligence Campus.

The reactors would power an AI campus

According to the NRC page, the four units would provide 4 gigawatts of carbon-free baseload power used directly by the campus. Project Matador’s planned buildout includes 11 gigawatts of onsite generation to sustain an estimated 18 million square feet of infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence.

The page puts that number in context. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas projects a total summer capacity of 111 gigawatts, so the campus’s 11 gigawatt requirement represents roughly 10 percent of it. The page also notes that a single new data center may require 100 to 1,000 megawatts. The license would go to Fermi Nuclear LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fermi America.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A first test of applicant-written environmental reviews

The draft is also a procedural experiment. Fermi America agreed to take part in an NRC pilot in which the applicant prepares the draft environmental impact statement under NRC supervision. The NRC says amendments to the National Environmental Policy Act made by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, as implemented through the ADVANCE Act of 2024, direct the agency to consider letting an applicant’s environmental document serve as its own draft. The agency describes this as a first-of-a-kind review using that process.

The NRC stresses that it must independently evaluate the document and assume responsibility for its content. According to the notice, staff based the preliminary recommendation on their own independent environmental review, their assessment of the applicant-prepared statement, consultation with federal, state and local agencies and Indian Tribes, and public comments received during scoping. The agency expects the approach to reduce duplication, review costs and time.

Several steps remain before any license decision

Fermi America submitted the first part of its application on June 17, 2025, covering general, financial and environmental information. A second submittal on Aug. 20, 2025, added non-site-specific technical chapters of the Final Safety Analysis Report. In a Sept. 5, 2025, acceptance letter, the NRC acknowledged the company’s commitment to the pilot, and the agency published its notice of intent to prepare the environmental statement on March 20, 2026.

The draft, available in the NRC’s ADAMS document system under accession number ML26261A417, is also being used to meet the historic preservation review required by Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. After the comment period closes, the NRC would still need to issue a final environmental impact statement and complete its safety review before deciding on the license. The notice does not give dates for those steps.