The Department of the Air Force will prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement for the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program, according to a notice of intent published in the Federal Register on Oct. 9. The notice says the original approach of recapitalizing existing Minuteman III infrastructure “could not be carried forward.”

Instead, the service says it has restructured its basing approach “from legacy facility reutilization to the construction of modernized, new-built” launch silo sites. The details below come from the notice itself.

The supplemental review revisits the 2023 environmental impact statement for Sentinel, formerly known as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, and the May 2023 Record of Decision. That decision covered the sequential replacement of all land-based Minuteman III missiles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, and in missile fields across five states.

Cost and schedule risk drove the change

According to the notice, key Sentinel milestones “were no longer achievable due to cost and schedule risks associated with converting existing Launch Facility (LF) sites to Launch Silo (LS) sites.” After a July 2024 Acquisition Decision Memorandum directed a restructure of the program, the Air Force evaluated deployment strategies meant to reduce execution risk, stabilize costs and address the complexities of legacy infrastructure.

The notice also explains why the 2023 plan is off the table. Under the No Action Alternative, the service would keep implementing that decision, reusing 80 percent of existing utility corridors and building only 20 percent new. The Air Force says this “is not a reasonable alternative because it has been deemed unachievable due to cost, schedule, siting, and engineering constraints,” although it will still be analyzed as a baseline. The notice gives no cost or schedule figures for the restructured program.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

New silos, new land and new fiber

The proposed action includes up to 30 new launch silo sites at F.E. Warren and up to 60 new launch silo sites at Malmstrom and Minot. At each missile field, the plan would also close in place a selected number of “the current 150 MMIII LF sites,” dispose of existing Missile Alert Facility and launch facility sites, and convert qualifying launch facilities into silos. The Vanguard USA covered the Navy’s nuclear-armed cruise missile program earlier this month.

Missile Alert Facility sites would be reused to build new Launch Centers. The Air Force would acquire easements for new utility corridors, including fiber-optic cables that were not evaluated in the 2023 review, and add in-field refueling and rearming for MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters at selected launch centers.

Some changes are specific to each base. The notice lists land acquisition for new silo and launch center sites at F.E. Warren and Minot, a possible replacement of an existing launch facility with a launch center at F.E. Warren, expansion northwest of the existing missile field at F.E. Warren and west and east of the field at Minot. At Malmstrom, former 564th Missile Squadron sites would serve as swing space, alongside temporary laydown areas.

Public scoping runs for 30 days

The notice opens a 30-day public scoping period from its publication date. The Air Force is asking for comments on alternatives, impacts and relevant studies through the project website, sentinelseis.com, by email or by mail, and says comments will be accepted throughout the process. A draft supplemental statement is expected for public comment in fall 2027, with the final version anticipated in spring 2028.

Seven federal bodies, including the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will be invited to participate as cooperating agencies. The Air Force says it will also consult with federally recognized Native American Tribes.