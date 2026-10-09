Atomic Machines, a Bay Area startup, has come out of six years in stealth with $250 million raised, The Next Web reported on Oct. 7. The company says its system, which it calls the Matter Compiler, builds working micro-machines straight from code, and that its first product is a power switch for AI data centers.

Nearly every technical detail comes from the company. Founder and chief executive Jeff Holden laid out the idea in an essay on the company’s website, and the performance figures below are the company’s own claims. The Vanguard USA has not seen independent test data for them.

According to the company, as reported by The Next Web, Holden joined Amazon as its tenth engineer and built Amazon Prime, then became Uber’s first chief product officer, where he set up its self-driving, AI labs and air-taxi units.

Manufacturing without molds or masks

The company says the Matter Compiler is all-digital, with no molds, masks, fixtures or other hard tooling, and that code alone decides which device it builds. “3D printing made shapes programmable: any geometry, straight from a file. We’re making machines programmable,” Holden said. Atomic Machines says the devices have moving parts, several materials and features down to single-digit microns, and that the system measures and corrects every step in real time.

The pitch targets a gap the company describes this way: conventional manufacturing hits its limits at a few tens of microns, and below that, chipmaking tools take over, with each new MEMS device needing years of custom process work. In his essay, Holden compares the approach to the ribosome, which builds proteins from a genetic code, and argues that the marginal cost of a new device design becomes “the cost of writing it down.” Future targets the company has named include gears the size of a grain of sand, robots small enough to work inside the body and cooling built into AI chips.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The first product is a fast relay for 800-volt power

The first device is the PrimeSwitch PS-150, a relay that the company says opens in 50 microseconds, which it puts at about 1,000 times faster than a conventional contactor. It is rated for 150 amps of continuous current, measures 9.5 millimeters across and 3 millimeters thick, and, according to Holden’s essay, holds its state with zero power.

The target market is AI data centers moving to 800-volt direct current. Holden argues that the two existing ways of protecting a power bus each fall short: semiconductors open in microseconds but generate heat the whole time they conduct, while electromechanical relays conduct efficiently but take milliseconds to open. At those voltages, the company said, a fault can release destructive energy in microseconds.

The company says PrimeSwitch is shipping to early-access customers for evaluation, but it did not name them. It plans the switch’s first public showing at the Open Compute Project Global Summit in San Jose, Calif., from Oct. 12 to 15.

Named investors, but no valuation

Investors include OneIM, Gigafund, XTX Ventures, KAS Venture Partners, Valor Equity Partners and Sozo Ventures, and the Regents of the University of California also invested, according to The Next Web. The company did not give a valuation or say how the $250 million was split across funding rounds. “If vibe coding is how software gets made now, this is the start of vibe manufacturing,” said Luke Nosek, managing partner at Gigafund.

Atomic Machines is not alone in chasing data center power problems. The Next Web noted that Emerald AI raised $150 million in August for software that eases the load on grids. The announcement did not say who the early customers are or how the switch performs outside the company’s own testing.