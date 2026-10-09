The Navy’s new Dry Dock 5 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is approaching its next major milestone, the draining of a temporary enclosure in the harbor so crews can build the dock’s permanent walls, according to a Navy article published Oct. 8 by the Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

The facility, military construction project P-209, replaces Dry Dock 3, which was built during World War II. “Because Dry Dock 3 is too shallow for newer, larger Virginia-class attack submarines, Dry Dock 5 will be the first dry dock built specifically for the latest nuclear submarines,” said Capt. Ryan McCrillis, commander of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility. He said it is designed to add another century of maintenance capability.

P-209 is being delivered through the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, which Mark Edelson, program executive officer for Infrastructure and Expeditionary, described as “a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort” at the Navy’s four public shipyards. The Navy article does not give a total cost or a completion date for Dry Dock 5.

Building a dry dock beneath the water

Preparing the site meant reshaping it above and below the water. Crews dredged sediment from the harbor floor, created laydown and fabrication areas on the nearby Waipio Peninsula and built a temporary trestle, a bridge-like work platform over the water, to move workers, equipment and large components.

To create a dry work area inside the harbor, crews are driving large steel pipe piles alongside interlocking steel sheet piles to form a cofferdam. They build the perimeter downward in stages, driving one pile section, welding another on top and driving again until it reaches the required depth. Braces and struts connect the parallel walls to help them resist the pressure of the surrounding water.

The dock floor started on land. Crews built nine prefabricated concrete floor units at Waipio Peninsula, moved each one by water and lowered it onto the harbor floor. Divers and concrete plant operators then placed concrete underwater through tremie pipes to connect the units to the surrounding foundation. Beside the cofferdam, crews are also building the pump well that will drain the dock during future maintenance.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Dewatering is the riskiest step

The next major transition is dewatering, pumping the water out of the cofferdam to expose the foundation and create a dry workspace for the permanent walls. “The ongoing preparations for dewatering are the most important and dangerous part of the project,” said Capt. Chris Coggins, commanding officer of the construction office. “Without completing this phase, workers will not be able to safely enter or build at a depth of 60 feet below the adjacent waterline.”

Coggins said the perimeter pile driving must first be completed and inspected. “This provides the bathtub and door to safely keep the water out,” he said. Beyond the dock itself, P-209 includes utility systems, crane-rail foundations, pump stations, a water treatment system, an electrical substation and 10 supporting buildings.

A workforce set to grow past 1,000

The construction workforce is expected to grow from about 350 workers per day to more than 1,000 as the project enters its next phase, increasing demand for skilled labor, concrete and other locally supplied materials in Hawaii. Coggins said teamwork with local unions and batch plant operators to prioritize supplies will be key.

The construction office, which reports to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, manages the build, and the shipyard will operate the dock once it is complete and certified. McCrillis said shipyard employees are already involved in design, testing and planning so the yard can begin maintaining submarines when the dock is finished, and that its apprenticeship program takes on about 150 new employees each year.