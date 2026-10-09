The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin are in discussions over an F-35 agreement that could run up to a decade and cover both production of the stealth fighter and its maintenance, Breaking Defense reported Oct. 9, citing people familiar with the negotiations. No contract has been signed, and the scope and value come from that reporting.

According to Breaking Defense, a deal covering production and sustainment of the three F-35 variants could be worth tens of billions of dollars. The F-35 Joint Program Office and the Pentagon declined to comment. Lockheed said in a statement to the outlet that it “continues to advocate for a multi-year contracting approach which would provide additional stability for the F-35 industrial base.”

Spare parts are at the center of the pitch

Matt Milas, president of Honeywell Aerospace’s defense division, a key F-35 supplier, told Breaking Defense in a September interview that there had been “talk about a 10-year, multi-year buy that would include the production as well as sustainment.” He said the agreement could include bulk buys of spare parts, with the larger flow of components starting around the jet’s 21st production lot, roughly three years away.

Milas said the “big benefit” would come on the sustainment side, because the production rate is expected to stay at 156 jets a year. “It’s more about the sustainment and how do you get more spares and get that bulk buy up front so that you’re not going year-to-year or small lots,” he said. More spare parts are viewed as a key way to raise the fighter’s poor readiness rates. It is unclear whether production and sustainment would be linked in one arrangement, the outlet reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A skeptic inside the talks

One source familiar with the negotiations confirmed the talks to Breaking Defense but questioned the approach. A multi-year procurement “makes sense where the department has seen success with munitions contracts. It makes less sense for aircraft lot buys,” the person said, adding that “the complexities of sustainment present multiple unique challenges.”

Lockheed previously sought a five-year performance-based logistics (PBL) contract, a type of deal that pays a contractor based on outcomes such as aircraft availability. Lawmakers required the Pentagon to certify that such an agreement would cut maintenance costs or raise readiness, a bar officials could not clear. Dina Halvorsen, Lockheed’s vice president of F-35 global sustainment, told reporters Sept. 14 that a multi-year performance-based contract was “still in discussion,” adding: “I wouldn’t necessarily call it a PBL.” The source called the proposal “PBL by another name.”

Congress has not authorized a sustainment deal

Congressional approval has not been granted. The Senate Armed Services Committee’s version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act would allow multi-year procurement contracts for the F-35, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported after the committee advanced the bill 18-9 on June 11. According to Breaking Defense, the House version adds guardrails: certification that the contract includes the full complement of initial spare parts and alternate mission equipment for each aircraft, and savings of at least 5 percent. Neither bill explicitly authorizes a multi-year sustainment agreement, and the two chambers still have to agree on final language.

The stakes are large. Sustainment accounts for a vast portion of the program’s nearly $2 trillion lifecycle cost estimate. More than 1,000 F-35s have been delivered, though many newer jets have been held for training while officials work to clear a new upgrade for combat, Breaking Defense noted.

Proponents say multi-year deals give industry the predictability to invest and cut costs. The source familiar with the negotiations questioned whether that logic carries over from munitions to aircraft.