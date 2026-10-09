The U.S. Navy and partners from Australia and the United Kingdom are testing more than 40 government and industry technologies off Southern California this month, in an AUKUS event built around getting uncrewed and crewed systems to operate as one force. The demonstration, called Maritime Big Play Pacific, began Oct. 5 and runs through Oct. 25, according to a Navy news release issued Wednesday and reported by Stars and Stripes.

The event falls under AUKUS Pillar II, the advanced capabilities track of the partnership. Pillar I is the better-known plan to equip Australia with conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines. Pillar II covers joint development of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyberwarfare, electronic warfare and hypersonic weapons, among other areas.

Live-fire vignettes in three mission areas

According to the Navy release, as reproduced by Ocean News & Technology, the demonstration is taking place in the Southern California operating area and spans multi-domain autonomous, crewed and uncrewed systems from all three countries. It includes live-fire operational vignettes focused on strike operations, contested resupply and undersea warfare.

The event is sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, Critical Technologies, and hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, U.S. Pacific Fleet and the U.S. Marine Corps. The Navy said it builds on three years of trilateral work on common command-and-control solutions for “generating overwhelming combat mass” and on secure “stratosphere to seabed” communications that let the partners coordinate across the maritime domain.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Integration is the point of the exercise

The stated aim is integration rather than any single platform. “This effort strives for seamless integration of autonomous systems with our conventional maritime fleet, and further as part of a greater combined partner force,” said Gerry Tighe, the U.S. lead for AUKUS Maritime Big Play.

“We’ve brought together cutting-edge systems from across our shared industrial base, put those solutions into the hands of AUKUS Warfighters so they can train together, and removed the technical barriers for integrating those advanced capabilities into no-kidding operations,” Tighe said in the release.

That focus reflects a practical problem for allied fleets. Uncrewed vessels and aircraft built in three countries add little combat value if they cannot share data, take tasking from the same command-and-control network and work alongside crewed warships. That is why the Navy’s description centers on common command and control and shared communications rather than on any individual vehicle.

Tighe called the demonstration “a significant step forward as partners to integrate and fight together in future conflicts.” He said it “underscores the shared commitment of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to maintaining security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

What the Navy has not said

The Navy did not identify the specific technologies being tested or disclose how many vessels are involved, Stars and Stripes reported, adding that it had asked the service for more details. The release, as published by the outlets that carried it, also does not say when results will be shared or which systems, if any, could move toward fleet use.