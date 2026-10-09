One piece of the push to build more Patriot interceptors runs through Huntsville, Alabama. On Oct. 5, Boeing said Lockheed Martin had awarded it an undefinitized contract action worth approximately $14.7 billion over seven years to scale production of seekers for the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor, according to a Boeing press release. The award lets Boeing triple seeker production, the company said.

The seeker is the missile’s guidance component, which detects, tracks and helps intercept incoming targets, Reuters reported. Boeing says its seekers let the most advanced Patriot interceptors engage threats ranging from hostile aircraft to hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles. Because every PAC-3 MSE carries one, seeker output has to rise in step with Lockheed’s own interceptor targets.

What undefinitized means here

An undefinitized contract action lets a contractor start work before the terms, specifications or price are final. A Boeing spokesperson told Manufacturing Dive that some terms have yet to be finalized, while the agreement allows the company to keep scaling seeker production. Boeing did not disclose quantities or unit prices. Boeing describes the value as approximately $14.7 billion, and Reuters as up to that amount; in either case it is the estimated size of a seven-year deal, not money already paid.

Boeing said the award falls under a previously announced seven-year framework agreement with the Department of War, formerly the Department of Defense, and supports the department’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy. Manufacturing Dive reported that Boeing signed that framework in April. Production ramp-up and hiring began earlier this year, according to Boeing, which expects hundreds of direct and indirect jobs in the Huntsville area. The company has invested more than $200 million in the Huntsville site since 2024, including a 35,000-square-foot expansion, Manufacturing Dive reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Part of a wider interceptor push

In January, Lockheed announced its own seven-year framework agreement with the Department of War to raise annual PAC-3 production capacity to 2,000 interceptors from about 600, Reuters reported. In July, the Army awarded Lockheed a contract worth up to $58.6 billion to boost PAC-3 production, as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine strained U.S. weapons stockpiles, according to Reuters.

Lockheed also signed a $4.7 billion undefinitized contract action in April to accelerate PAC-3 production for the Army, Manufacturing Dive reported. The seeker award is the latest step down the supply chain: in July, Lockheed gave L3Harris Technologies an agreement to triple production of propulsion products for the PAC-3 MSE, with no value disclosed.

The framework deals are designed to encourage contractors to move faster on output, and they are part of a broader administration push to prioritize weapons production, Reuters reported. Boeing’s seeker award follows the same seven-year model, one tier down the supply chain.

The funding caveat

The money behind the ramp is not fully in place. Industry executives have warned that Congress has not yet appropriated funding for the framework deals, meaning contractors may be unable to invest at scale in components and facilities until lawmakers act, according to Reuters.

The seeker award’s final terms are still being negotiated, its value is an estimate over seven years, and the broader framework it supports still depends on appropriations from Congress.

The tripling of seeker output is a plan that Boeing says is already under way, not a finished expansion.