NASA plans to launch the first element of its Moon Base in December, Administrator Jared Isaacman said at a White House science summit on Oct. 8, according to Payload. If that timing holds, the agency would be well ahead of the national space policy’s original goal of putting the first Moon Base elements in place by 2030.

Isaacman told Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, that the December launch would be followed by near-monthly uncrewed robotic missions starting in early 2027, Payload reported. NASA is also building a website with the National Design Studio so the public can watch the base go up in real time. “We’re leaving no doubts this time,” Isaacman said. “It’s all in HD.”

A stated date, not yet a published schedule

The December date comes from Isaacman’s remarks at the summit, as reported by Payload. The report did not say which mission or lander would fly first, and NASA’s mission plan published in May gives broader windows rather than specific dates.

In that May update, NASA announced the first three Moon Base missions. Moon Base I, targeted for launch no earlier than fall 2026, is to use Blue Origin’s Blue Moon Mark 1 Endurance lander to deliver NASA payloads, including a stereo camera instrument that studies how thrusters interact with the lunar surface and a laser retroreflector array. It is to land on the Shackleton Connecting Ridge to demonstrate capabilities that reduce risk for crewed Artemis landings in 2028.

Moon Base II was planned to launch later this year on Astrobotic’s Griffin lander, carrying more than 1,100 pounds of cargo, including Astrolab’s FLIP rover. Moon Base III, also targeted for this year, is to fly the Lunar Vertex investigation on Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C Trinity lander to study lunar swirls, the light patches on the Moon’s surface. NASA said these were the first of more than a dozen missions to be announced this year.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Rovers and landers ahead of crews

The robotic flights are meant to generate operating data and reduce risk before crewed Artemis surface activities. In May, NASA awarded Astrolab $219 million and Lunar Outpost $220 million to build the first phase of lunar terrain vehicles, and awarded Blue Origin $188 million, with an option period worth $280.4 million, for task orders to deliver those rovers to the South Pole region.

Isaacman said at the summit that rovers and hardware would already be waiting when astronauts arrive, Payload reported. NASA’s May plan framed early surface mobility the same way: rovers deployed ahead of crews would help characterize terrain hazards, move materials, pre-stage resources and reduce operational risk.

Nuclear power is part of the plan

The same summit produced a NASA and Department of Energy agreement on space nuclear power and propulsion. According to Payload, it covers Lunar Reactor-1, a fission reactor meant to power the Moon Base, with a launch-ready system due by 2030, as well as the Space Reactor-1 Freedom spacecraft, scheduled to launch to Mars no earlier than 2028.

December mission not yet identified

NASA has not published a launch date for the December mission. Moon Base I was the mission targeted for no earlier than fall 2026 in the May plan, so a December launch would fit within that window if it is the first to fly, but neither NASA nor Payload has said which mission will go first.

Moving from a first launch to near-monthly robotic missions in 2027 would depend on several commercial landers and launches being ready in sequence.