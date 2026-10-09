Eleven technology companies have pledged $2.4 billion in compute credits and science tools for the Genesis Mission, the federal initiative to apply artificial intelligence to scientific research, the White House said in an Oct. 8 fact sheet. The pledges are credits and tools, not cash: the companies committed to provide computing and software access rather than money.

The commitments were announced at the Science: A New Golden Age Summit, hosted by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. The fact sheet describes them as “SI for science tools and compute credits,” using the administration’s shorthand for super intelligence, for the Genesis Mission Consortium. They are meant to support more than 15 federal agencies working on what the administration calls National Science and Technology Challenges.

Who pledged what

NVIDIA made the largest commitment at $1 billion, followed by AMD at $500 million and OpenAI at $200 million, according to the fact sheet. Anthropic and Google each pledged $150 million, AMP and Emerald AI $100 million each, and Amazon Web Services, Armada, Crusoe and Micron $50 million each.

Nextgov/FCW reported that the companies committed to provide cloud and software credits. “American scientists are on the cusp of breakthroughs that will define the next century,” said David Appel, interim vice president of Worldwide Public Sector at AWS, adding that “they need computing power at scale.”

The fact sheet does not say over what period the credits will be delivered, how they will be split among agencies, or how the dollar values were calculated.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Where the credits fit

The pledges build on the July expansion of the Genesis Mission to more than 15 federal agencies and a $5 billion federal commitment to those science challenges across energy, health, space and other fields, the White House said. The summit package as a whole was billed at more than $6 billion across government, industry, academia and philanthropy.

Other computing announcements came the same day. More than 14 universities in 10 states launched the Southeast Regional SI Computing Consortium to build and share leadership-class computing infrastructure. Universities, industry and the State of Georgia announced a $1 billion investment in scientific computing and related workforce training, and five universities in North and South Carolina launched a regional compute hub. The National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy announced more than $100 million for AI-enabled scientific instruments and autonomous laboratories.

A national security thread

The Pentagon used the summit to announce up to $350 million for quantum computing initiatives for national security, along with a framework to measure the effectiveness of its laboratories and research centers, Nextgov reported. “We are answering that call by dismantling barriers to commercialization, modernizing our labs, and ruthlessly securing taxpayer-funded research from foreign exploitation,” said Emil Michael, the Pentagon’s under secretary for research and engineering.