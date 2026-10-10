The U.S. Navy intends to negotiate a sole-source deal with Lockheed Martin to integrate the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRASM, on the Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress bomber, according to a Naval Air Systems Command presolicitation notice on SAM.gov posted Oct. 7. The notice describes a planned order, not a contract award.

NAVAIR says it intends to enter into sole-source negotiations and then award a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control under an existing basic ordering agreement. The planned work covers missile software updates, associated testing, repair of test assets and failure review boards. Other firms may submit a capability statement, proposal or quotation, and responses are due Oct. 22.

The War Zone reported the notice on Oct. 9, noting that it gives no schedule for completing the integration or fielding the capability, and does not say how many LRASMs a B-52 would carry.

Why the Navy says only Lockheed can do the work

The notice justifies the sole-source approach under the statute that allows agencies to skip competition when only one responsible source can meet the requirement. NAVAIR states that Lockheed Martin is the sole designer, developer, manufacturer and integrator of LRASM, and that the company alone has the knowledge, experience and technical data needed within the required timeframe.

The government also says it has no commitment to issue a solicitation or make an award, and that the information is subject to change.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

LRASM would complete the bomber set

According to The War Zone, LRASM is already integrated on the B-1B, and the Air Force revealed earlier this year that the stealthy B-2 can also launch it. Adding the B-52 would give all three of the Air Force’s current bombers the anti-ship weapon.

The idea is not new. The War Zone notes that $10 million in fiscal 2019 funding was set aside to study integrating the missile on the B-52, as Naval News reported in 2019. The Air Force’s fiscal 2027 budget request, as described by the outlet, outlines work to integrate the latest LRASM and JASSM variants on the bomber, including software, safe weapon separation and safety testing.

What LRASM adds over older anti-ship weapons

LRASM is derived from the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile family, which the B-52 already carries. The War Zone says the bomber can carry up to 20 JASSMs and that the two weapons share the same dimensions, though the notice does not set an LRASM load.

The missile is designed to strike high-value ships at long range while limiting the launch aircraft’s exposure. It combines GPS-aided inertial navigation with onboard sensors and autonomous target recognition, uses an imaging infrared seeker for terminal targeting, and has a datalink for in-flight threat updates. Several LRASMs can also work together in a coordinated strike.

Its exact range is not public. The War Zone reports the baseline missile at roughly 200 to 300 miles, in line with the original JASSM, and says the coming C-3 version is expected to match the JASSM-ER at around 600 miles.

A maritime role for an old bomber

The War Zone frames the effort as a way to add long-range maritime strike options as the U.S. military looks to counter increasingly capable adversary navies, especially in the Indo-Pacific. A B-52 flying far from a hostile fleet could launch several missiles at once, complicating the defender’s interception problem, and the bomber’s payload could add volume to a coordinated strike.

The next marker is Oct. 22, when capability statements from other vendors are due. Schedule, cost and missile numbers remain open questions until the Navy and Lockheed complete negotiations.