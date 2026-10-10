The Pentagon’s efforts to back up GPS are spread across the military services and poorly aligned, the Government Accountability Office said in a GAO report released Oct. 7. The watchdog found that work on alternative navigation sources varies in scale and is fragmented, and it recommended that the Army, Navy and Air Force each assess where their programs could be consolidated.

The report, titled “Precision Navigation Systems: Challenges Remain with Fielding New Capabilities” and numbered GAO-27-107676, was required by Congress. It reviews progress on GPS modernization, on new receivers and on what the Defense Department calls complementary positioning, navigation and timing, or PNT, capabilities. The department concurred with all three recommendations.

GPS modernization keeps slipping

GAO says the department’s decades-long effort to strengthen GPS is behind schedule and over budget. In 2026, after years of delays, the Defense Department canceled the Next Generation Operational Control System, known as OCX, and began modernizing the existing GPS Operational Control Segment instead. Among other effects, GAO says, that decision creates risks for the launch, checkout and operation of new GPS satellites.

The report also looks at M-code, the modernized and more secure military GPS signal. GAO says the Air Force continues to make progress on M-code receiver cards, but fielding and integration remain difficult. The aviation receiver programs in particular keep running into development and integration problems, and the Navy is developing an interim solution so its aircraft can use M-code. The Army and Navy, by contrast, are already fielding M-code and multi-PNT receivers in ground vehicles, ships and Army aircraft.

According to SpaceNews, the watchdog said some U.S. military aircraft and ground vehicles may not be fully equipped with modernized navigation systems until the 2040s or later.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Many backups, little coordination

Because GPS is vulnerable to interference and jamming, the services are building other ways to deliver navigation data. GAO groups them into satellite-based PNT systems, non-satellite systems and backup timing solutions. Examples include receivers that use non-GPS satellites and automated observations of the sun, moon and stars.

Air & Space Forces Magazine notes that the Space Development Agency and the Army are fielding PNT satellites in low Earth orbit, while the Navy is developing a receiver that can fix a ship’s position from stars, planets and satellites on predictable orbits.

The problem, in GAO’s view, is coordination. The report, as quoted by the magazine, says ineffective coordination of fragmented, interdependent PNT efforts among multiple services hampers efficient alignment of that work. GAO also points out that weapon integration timelines are long, so schedules have to be lined up early.

When munitions outrun their launchers

GAO’s sharpest example involves munitions. If bombs and missiles gain an integrated M-code capability before the aircraft, ships and ground platforms that launch them, which GAO says is likely, the mismatch could cause synchronization problems before and after launch, since position data is usually passed from the platform to the weapon.

Congress created a PNT Oversight Council to oversee the portfolio, but GAO notes that while the council can make budget recommendations, each service controls its own budget. The department has taken some steps, such as merging aircraft PNT receiver and M-code receiver card efforts into a single Air Force joint program office. GAO says the benefits of further consolidation could include synchronized schedules and better alignment of funding.

What GAO wants next

The three recommendations ask the Secretary of Defense to make sure the Army, the Navy and the Department of the Air Force each identify where consolidation would improve strategic alignment, then develop a plan to carry it out, modeled on the Air Force’s M-code Aviation Receiver Joint Program Office. GAO says it will track whether the department follows through.