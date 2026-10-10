NASA has released its final Request for Proposals for commercial space stations in low Earth orbit, asking U.S. companies to submit plans by Tuesday, Dec. 8, the agency said in a NASA news release on Oct. 9. Contract awards are expected in spring 2027.

The solicitation is the next step in NASA’s plan to keep an American presence in orbit after the International Space Station retires, with privately built and operated stations taking its place and NASA buying services as one customer among several.

What NASA is asking companies to provide

Under the solicitation, NASA sets out requirements for companies that want to design, build, test, certify and operate commercial low Earth orbit destinations. Those stations would need to provide end-to-end destination and transportation services for human spaceflight.

NASA says it intends to award firm-fixed-price, multi-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contracts covering development, certification and services. The structure lets the agency select two or more contractors for early development. A competitive task order would follow for final design, test and evaluation, as well as certification and services, from one or more of those contractors.

That two-step approach keeps more than one company in the running through the early, riskiest phase, while leaving NASA free to narrow the field before it commits to certification and long-term services. Firm-fixed-price terms also mean companies, not the agency, carry the risk of cost growth on the work they bid.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A process shaped by industry feedback

The final RFP did not arrive in a vacuum. NASA says it has engaged repeatedly with industry since its Ignition event earlier this year. In March it published two Requests for Information on low Earth orbit destinations and transportation. A draft Request for Proposals followed in July, along with an industry day and one-on-one meetings in which interested companies could review and comment on the planned acquisition approach.

NASA did not name any expected bidders or contract values in its announcement.

Isaacman: the economics have to work

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman tied the effort to the President’s National Space Policy. “NASA is committed to maintaining a sustained American presence in low Earth orbit long after the International Space Station retires,” he said. “We will continue to need a place to conduct research, develop technologies, train crews, and prepare for missions to the Moon and Mars.”

He argued that commercial stations “may provide that capability while creating new opportunities for American industry and allowing NASA to concentrate more of our resources on the near-impossible missions ahead.”

Isaacman also made clear that the agency expects companies to bring their own money and markets. “We’ve made it clear that NASA will never give up its presence in low Earth orbit,” he said. “The opportunity is significant, but the economics ultimately have to work. We want to see credible plans, strong technical execution, and companies prepared to invest in destinations that can serve NASA while developing additional customers and markets of their own.”

Why the timeline matters

The transition from the International Space Station to commercial successors is a central question for U.S. human spaceflight in low Earth orbit. The final RFP sets a clear clock: about two months for companies to finalize their bids, then a selection process that NASA expects to conclude with awards in spring 2027.

The multi-award approach signals that NASA wants competition to continue well past the first contracts. How many companies submit proposals by Dec. 8, and how much private capital they can show, will indicate whether the commercial model Isaacman described is ready to carry the load.