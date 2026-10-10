IonQ says it has linked a trapped-ion qubit to a solid-state quantum memory through a photonic interconnect at more than 1,000 entanglement events per second, a rate it describes as fast enough to support distributed quantum computing. The company announced the result in an IonQ news release on Oct. 9.

The technical details are in an arXiv preprint submitted Oct. 7, titled “Quantum Networking at the Speed of Quantum Computation: Kilohertz Entanglement in a Heterogeneous Quantum System.” A preprint has not gone through peer review, so the figures below are the authors’ and the company’s own claims.

What IonQ says it demonstrated

According to the preprint’s abstract, the team entangled a trapped barium ion with a silicon-vacancy center in a diamond nanophotonic cavity. A photon emitted by the ion is converted in wavelength and encoding, reflected from the silicon-vacancy and cavity system, and detected. A single detected photon heralds that the two qubits are entangled.

Including all conversion losses, the authors report generating entangled pairs at an average rate of 1.03 kHz with a fidelity of 87.9 percent. They say that is four times the rate of the fastest photonic link between two trapped ions, and that one entangled pair per millisecond matches the cycle time of planned trapped-ion processors.

IonQ says the previous trapped-ion record was held by the research group of co-founder Chris Monroe at Duke University. Monroe, now IonQ’s chief scientist, is among the paper’s authors.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why interconnects are the scaling problem

The preprint frames the challenge plainly: distributed quantum computing needs fast, high-fidelity entanglement between qubits in separate processor modules, and photonic links between single-atom qubits offer switchable, long-range connections but are limited by photon loss.

IonQ’s pitch is that combining two technologies addresses that limit. The company says trapped-ion qubits set the standard for coherence, while its solid-state memory couples to light with high efficiency. “Classical data centers achieved massive scale by connecting specialized processors, memory, and networks. Quantum systems will scale in much the same way,” said IonQ chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi.

“This work shows that a photonic quantum interconnect need not be a bottleneck for distributed quantum computing,” said Mihir Bhaskar, IonQ senior vice president and general manager of quantum technologies at SkyWater. IonQ says the architecture is expected to work with other qubit types, possibly including neutral atoms and superconducting systems that use transducers to convert microwave signals into light. That compatibility has not been demonstrated in this experiment, which used trapped ions.

The DARPA HARQ connection

IonQ says the memory and interconnect approach also drives its work in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency‘s Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum program, known as HARQ. IonQ announced in April that it had been selected for DARPA’s HARQ program, which seeks to combine distinct qubit types, such as trapped ions, neutral atoms and superconducting qubits, into networked architectures linked by quantum interconnects.

The company said then that its HARQ contribution centers on quantum memories made from quantum-grade synthetic diamond, the core chips of its interconnect systems.

From lab result to sales

IonQ says its memory and interconnect platform is already moving into sales, with a first commercial system for the University of Maryland announced in April and a second sale to SDT in South Korea announced in September.

The 1 kHz figure is a laboratory result reported by the company and its collaborators. Independent review of the preprint, and evidence that the link can hold its rate and fidelity inside larger multi-module systems, will show whether the interconnect bottleneck has been eased in practice.