Hanwha Defense USA intends to compete for the U.S. Army’s new tracked self-propelled howitzer program, weeks after the Army picked the company for its wheeled howitzer effort. Mike Smith, Hanwha USA’s chief operating officer and president of land systems, told reporters entering the tracked competition is “a must,” Breaking Defense reported on Oct. 9. This is a plan to bid, not a contract.

“When we had early conversations with the Army, we actually thought the Army might be procuring tracked [variants] first,” Smith said, according to the outlet.

A request for information focused on production

The Army’s Program Acquisition Executive for Fires posted a request for information on Sept. 30 seeking tracked howitzers and a matching resupply vehicle, Breaking Defense reported. The request asks vendors about potential production lead times, maximum production capability and strategies to onshore U.S. production if their facilities are abroad.

Those questions put industrial capacity at the center of the competition. Smith said Hanwha already sells several variants of both vehicles to other land forces, which could shorten the lead time for the Army if it selects a Hanwha tracked design. He did not say what that lead time would be.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

K9A1 or K9A2 on the menu

Smith said the company is weighing a “menu of options,” either its K9A1 or K9A2. He called the K9A1 widely available and the “most cost-effective” option, while the newer K9A2 has more modern capabilities.

Citing Hanwha’s website, Breaking Defense describes the K9A1 as carrying a 155mm, 52-caliber cannon with a range of more than 40 kilometers, able to fire six to eight rounds per minute for three minutes at full capacity. The K9A2 keeps the same drive power but adds a fully automated turret that can fire nine to 10 rounds per minute, two independent loading arms for projectiles and propellants, and an autoloader meant to raise the rate of fire and reduce crew size.

Wheeled win and the Alabama site

In August, Hanwha Defense USA said in a Hanwha Defense USA release that it had won an Army contract to deliver prototype K9 Mobile Howitzers for the Mobile Tactical Cannon program, covering accelerated delivery of six prototypes with an option for 12 more. Breaking Defense puts the award at $233 million. The company called it its first major U.S. Army contract.

In the same release, Hanwha said it is establishing a phase one site in Opelika, Alabama, as the U.S. integration and test facility for its family of K9 Mobile Howitzers, under a three-year lease. Jason Pak, head of land systems for artillery at Hanwha Defense USA, described Opelika as the “current phase I launch point” for a U.S.-anchored manufacturing network. The company said it will evaluate future phases and locations as it expands. It has not said where a tracked howitzer would be built if it won.

Hanwha Defense USA is a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace. The company says more than 2,500 K9 howitzers have been fielded worldwide and points to local production in Australia, Egypt, Poland and Romania.

Why the Army wants two howitzers

Both the wheeled and tracked systems are intended to replace the Army’s towed M777 and self-propelled M109A7 howitzers, according to Breaking Defense. A spokesperson for PAE Fires told the outlet the two variants “address different operational requirements and formations.” The wheeled version is meant to give formations with towed artillery more mobility, survivability and responsiveness, while the tracked version is better suited to armored formations.

The tracked competition is still at the information-request stage, and the field of competitors has not been set. Hanwha’s bid will hinge on the production questions the Army has put first: how fast, how many and how much of it built in the United States.