The Army has awarded Anduril a five-year contract worth up to $1.8 billion to expand the common data layer of its Next Generation Command and Control system, known as NGC2, beginning with I Corps. Anduril announced the award on Oct. 5, and the Army described the wider push to deliver NGC2 software to I Corps in an Army article published Oct. 7.

According to Anduril’s release, the contract includes an initial base period valued at $162.8 million, with options that could bring its total value to $1.8 billion over five years. The company said the award moves NGC2 from division-scale experimentation to operational fielding. DefenseScoop, which reported the deal on Oct. 6, said an Army spokesperson had nothing to add to the company’s announcement.

The Army chose Anduril in June 2026 to lead the NGC2 common data baseline. Anduril’s Lattice software now provides the distributed data layer that connects applications, data, AI models, sensors, vehicles and other battlefield systems within NGC2.

What the data layer does

NGC2 is the Army’s attempt to replace separate command systems, each built around its own network, hardware and upgrade cycle, with one common software and data architecture. The idea, as DefenseScoop describes it, is to let commanders exchange data and make decisions quickly through a changing mix of sensors, AI programs and other tools.

The data layer is only one piece. In its Oct. 7 article, the Army said it had issued several initial awards for NGC2 warfighting applications to vendors including General Dynamics Mission Systems, Air Space Intelligence Federal, Immersive Wisdom, LMI, Mente Systems, Stilman Advanced Strategies, Onebrief, Rune Technologies and AIR, for an initial collective one-year value of about $93.6 million. Those awards add to software already provided by Anduril, Palantir, Raft and Striveworks for the data layer and core AI capabilities.

“No single company should control every element of the Army’s command-and-control stack,” Anduril said in its release, arguing that a common data layer lets the Army add new systems without rebuilding the underlying architecture for every sensor, application or weapon.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

From division tests to a Pacific corps

The Army spent the past year prototyping NGC2 with two I Corps divisions, the 4th Infantry Division and the 25th Infantry Division. Anduril says that at the Ivy Mass exercise more than 2,500 end-user devices ran on the same data architecture, and that NGC2 cut artillery fire timelines by 90 percent compared with legacy systems.

In July, the Army tested the system at Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California. DefenseScoop reported that leaders called the event a success while conceding that hardware performed poorly in the desert heat.

I Corps is a harder problem. Anduril says the corps commands four Army divisions across a theater where units may be thousands of miles apart and must work with joint and allied forces through disrupted and intermittent communications. The Army says I Corps will be the next unit to receive the software so soldiers can train on the applications and prepare for upcoming exercises. The Vanguard USA covered the Army’s new Indo-Pacific Multi-Domain Task Force earlier this month.

The timeline and what is still open

On Oct. 9, Anduril told reporters the Army plans to have NGC2 deployed across I Corps by the end of 2027, according to Defense Daily. Zach Kramer, Anduril’s vice president of mission command, said the rollout would then continue to subsequent divisions over the following years. “There’s not a locked plan for the subsequent ones,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Shane Taylor, the Army’s portfolio management executive for Command and Control Information Network, said the service is providing capability it can deploy now along with a blueprint for how industry can integrate in the future. The Army says it will keep evaluating commercial technologies through its NGC2 Commercial Solutions Opening.