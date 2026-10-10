The U.S. Coast Guard has ordered its first four MQ-9B long-range unmanned aircraft, placing a $247.8 million order with General Atomics on Sept. 25 for the aircraft, ground control stations and supporting equipment. The service announced the purchase in a Coast Guard press release on Oct. 9.

The order was placed through an existing U.S. Customs and Border Protection contract. It is the first time the Coast Guard is buying MQ-9B drones of its own, Breaking Defense reported. Until now, Coast Guard crews have worked with CBP and flown CBP’s MQ-9A drones for operations out of Texas, according to the outlet.

The Coast Guard says the aircraft will help it monitor offshore waters, protect borders and critical infrastructure, support search and rescue, combat drug trafficking and counter illegal and unregulated fishing. They are also meant to improve intelligence collection, surveillance and reconnaissance far at sea.

A longer view of the sea

“The MQ-9B long-range unmanned aircraft systems will expand our reach and strengthen our ability to protect the nation,” said Anthony Antognoli, the Coast Guard’s assistant commandant and program executive officer for robotics and autonomous systems. “This investment will give Coast Guard crews a longer-range view of our maritime domain, helping them detect threats earlier, make better-informed decisions and act faster across our missions.”

General Atomics says its MQ-9B SeaGuardian can fly maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions for more than 30 hours at a time, with a mission radius of roughly 1,200 nautical miles, Breaking Defense reported. The Coast Guard’s release refers to the aircraft only as MQ-9B and does not name a variant or a delivery date.

The service pointed to CBP’s experience to make its case. In fiscal year 2026, it said, CBP MQ-9A aircraft operating with Joint Interagency Task Force South directly contributed to the seizure of about 60,700 pounds of illegal drugs worth $306 million and the apprehension of around 20 smugglers.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Paid for by reconciliation

The purchase is funded through the fiscal 2025 budget reconciliation law and fiscal 2026 appropriations, the Coast Guard said. Reconciliation gave the service nearly $25 billion, the largest capital investment in its history, and the Coast Guard says it has ordered about $16.3 billion in new assets and capabilities with that money.

The reconciliation law provided $266 million for the Coast Guard to buy unmanned aircraft “for the security of the maritime border,” Roll Call reported in January. At the time, a pending fiscal 2026 Homeland Security spending bill would have paid for two more MQ-9B drones for $98 million.

Not expected to carry weapons

The four aircraft are not expected to carry weapons, a Coast Guard spokesperson told Breaking Defense. The Coast Guard’s own release does not address armament.

Congress has also weighed in. According to Roll Call, House and Senate negotiators writing the compromise fiscal 2026 Homeland Security bill in January inserted a provision barring the department from buying armed long-range drones or equipping drones with weapons. One congressional aide told the outlet the language was meant “to reflect a desire to keep the status quo.” Aides also said the Coast Guard had shared no plans to arm its MQ-9Bs.

That sets the Coast Guard’s fleet apart from the military’s. The Pentagon operates MQ-9A Reaper versions of the aircraft, which can carry missiles and bombs, Roll Call noted. The Coast Guard, part of the Department of Homeland Security rather than the Defense Department, is buying the aircraft for surveillance, interdiction and rescue at sea.

The Oct. 9 release does not say where the aircraft will be based.