Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg has ordered the Pentagon to test artificial intelligence tools for classifying documents and data, naming the Secretary of the Air Force as executive agent for an Air Force system called the Automated Classification Management Environment, or ACME. The memo, dated Oct. 5, is posted on the Pentagon’s executive agent registry, which lists the assignment with the same date.

The memo gives the Air Force 180 days from Oct. 5 to carry out “an initial small-scale deployment of an automated security classification capability.” If the pilot succeeds, Feinberg wrote, the capability “will eventually serve as the single, digital authoritative reference for all DoW original classification decisions.”

DefenseScoop first reported the memo on Oct. 7. A Department of the Air Force spokesperson told the outlet the service “will comply with the direction in the memo.”

What the memo says is broken

Feinberg’s memo opens with a blunt diagnosis. “Outdated procedures for the classification and declassification of documents and data are endangering the DoW’s ability to achieve its mission,” he wrote. The resulting dysfunction, the memo says, “leads to incorrect classifications that burden our national security systems, impede interoperability, and slows innovation by trapping vital data in stovepipes.”

The memo also says those procedures delay declassification, which holds back the release of critical information and erodes public trust in the department’s commitment to transparency.

The memo describes ACME as “a suite of artificial intelligence-aided tools created by the Department of the Air Force” to modernize the department’s classification processes and its management of sensitive information.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Who runs the pilot

The Air Force secretary is the executive agent, under DoD Directive 5101.01. The Under Secretary of War for Intelligence and Security is responsible for oversight, supported by the department’s chief information officer on technical scalability and cybersecurity.

Feinberg also told the intelligence and security under secretary to work with the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and the chief information officer on technical fixes across the whole classification lifecycle. Those fixes can go beyond ACME, the memo says, and the under secretary must publish and revise policies to make the changes possible.

A backlog measured in millions of pages

The Air Force first described ACME in a public request for information in August, DefenseScoop reported. That notice asked industry for a classification management system to replace the “manual, human-intensive” process the military has used for decades. It said hundreds of officials hold authority to classify information, many using relatively archaic programs, which leads to outdated documentation, high error rates, frequent over-classification and degraded data integrity. The notice put the department’s hard-copy backlog at roughly 140 million pages, according to DefenseScoop.

The Pentagon did not immediately answer DefenseScoop’s questions about which AI models the pilot would use.

Benefits and risks

Josh Wallin, a fellow in the defense program at the Center for a New American Security, told DefenseScoop that automation could help with information that gets over-protected, under-protected or mislabeled, and could reduce stovepiping. Over-classified information may not reach the organizations that need it, he said, including “in a coalition environment where information sharing is critical to coordination.”

Wallin also warned that misclassification could happen faster under an AI-backed system, and questioned how short the pilot seemed. “I would want to know procedurally what checks are going to be in place for managing misclassifications,” he said, adding that human oversight “is going to have to persist forever.”

The 180-day clock set by the Oct. 5 memo runs to early April 2027.