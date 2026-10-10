On Jan. 1, 2027, a Pentagon acquisition rule will bar defense contractors from delivering rare-earth magnets whose supply chain runs through China, Russia, Iran or North Korea at any stage, from the mine to the finished magnet. An aerospace and defense trade group representing nearly 300 companies says much of the industry will not be ready.

The restriction is written into the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement at DFARS 225.7018-2. Through Dec. 31, 2026, it bars covered material melted or produced in a covered country. From Jan. 1, 2027, it bars covered material “mined, refined, separated, melted, or produced” in a covered country. For neodymium-iron-boron magnets, the rule then covers “the entire supply chain from mining of neodymium, iron, and boron through production of finished magnets,” and samarium-cobalt magnets get the same treatment.

In a report released Oct. 8, the Aerospace Industries Association said the timelines do not match what suppliers can deliver.

What industry says it cannot do by January

“Current statutory and executive branch timelines do not reflect the realities of qualifying aerospace-grade materials and developing new sources of supply,” AIA President and CEO Eric Fanning said.

The report, based on a survey of AIA member companies, says significant domestic processing, refining and magnet production capacity for aerospace-grade material is not expected until 2028 or later. Even then, qualification and certification typically take another 12 to 24 months before material can enter defense production. One member company told AIA that suppliers will not have the facilities to produce DFARS-compliant magnets until 2028, and another said many domestic projects will not come online until 2029 or 2030.

The group says neodymium-iron-boron magnets are used in weapon targeting systems, turret controls and suspensions, and that U.S. net import reliance is about 70 percent for the light rare earths used to make them.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Waivers become the pressure point

The DFARS restriction applies except as provided in two neighboring sections, including one for nonavailability determinations. AIA says those waivers “remain necessary beyond January 1, 2027,” and that many companies expect to request them because of market-wide shortages.

The group’s bigger complaint is Executive Order 14415, issued July 20, 2026. According to the report, the order effectively eliminates nonavailability and national security waivers after Jan. 1, 2027, unless a contractor has an accepted formal mitigation plan, and requires documentation of “exhaustive” efforts to find compliant material. As of September, AIA says, there was no published template, acceptance standard or processing timeline for those plans.

A stockpile that could lift prices

The report also raises questions about Project Vault, the U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve announced Feb. 2. The Export-Import Bank says it is backed by a $10 billion EXIM loan and nearly $2 billion in private investment, and is meant to protect manufacturers from supply shocks.

AIA members worry that Vault, as a new buyer, could compete with them for compliant material “amid an already-constrained global supply, which could result in increased market prices and volatility.” The Financial Times reported the warning on Oct. 9 under the headline “US critical minerals stockpile risks driving up prices, defence groups warn.”

The China factor

AIA frames the deadline against Beijing’s grip on the market. China “continues to dominate critical minerals processing, refining, and magnet manufacturing,” the report says, and has expanded export bans, licensing requirements and end-use controls on rare earths and magnets, particularly for U.S. defense uses. Neodymium-iron-boron and samarium-cobalt magnets are both covered by China’s April 2025 dual-use export controls, according to the group.

AIA’s recommendations include phasing compliance to the actual availability of qualified supply and having the Department of War issue class nonavailability determinations where compliant sources do not exist.