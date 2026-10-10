SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California early Saturday, Oct. 10, carrying 21 data relay satellites for the Space Development Agency, five days after a last-second abort halted the first attempt. Liftoff came at 12:39 a.m. PDT, or 07:39 UTC, according to Spaceflight Now.

The mission, called Tranche 1 Transport Layer A or T1TL-A, is the fourth launch of production satellites for the agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. SpaceX lists the flight on its T1TL-A mission page. Spaceflight Now reported that the first stage booster landed at Landing Zone 4 about 7.5 minutes after liftoff. Confirmation of satellite deployment had not been published by SpaceX or the SDA in the first hour after launch.

A five-day delay after an auto-abort

The first attempt, on Oct. 5, ended when the countdown stopped automatically with 58 seconds remaining, moments after the rocket’s onboard computers took control. SpaceX said the hold was called because of “some off-nominal data on Stage Two,” according to Spaceflight Now. The rocket was lowered to a horizontal position on the pad for troubleshooting, and the launch slipped one day at a time.

“Additional time throughout the week allowed for double checks on vehicle systems and range deconfliction,” SpaceX launch commentator Atticus Vadera said during the webcast, as quoted by Spaceflight Now. The outlet said the range conflict is believed to have been a missile test from Vandenberg on Friday.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A reused booster and a southerly path

The Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E, currently the only West Coast pad SpaceX uses, and flew south. The first stage, booster B1103, was making its sixth flight. Its earlier missions included the SDA’s T1TL-E launch, the NROL-179 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office and three batches of Starlink satellites.

Northrop Grumman satellites join a growing network

The 21 satellites on this flight were built by Northrop Grumman and delivered to Vandenberg on Sept. 28. Earlier Transport Layer missions carried spacecraft from York Space Systems, on T1TL-B in September 2025 and T1TL-E in July 2026, and from Lockheed Martin, on T1TL-C in October 2025. Those three launches put 63 Tranche 1 satellites in orbit before Saturday’s flight.

If all 21 new spacecraft are deployed as planned, the count would rise to 84. When complete, Tranche 1 is planned to include 126 Transport Layer satellites, 28 Tracking Layer satellites and four missile defense demonstration spacecraft.

The launch is one of 23 missions awarded to SpaceX under the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contract of August 2020, which is managed by the Space Force’s Space Systems Command.

What the Transport Layer is meant to do

The Transport Layer is the communications backbone of the architecture. Spaceflight Now reported that the SDA plans for it to grow to between 300 and 500 satellites in low Earth orbit, at altitudes of 750 to 1,200 kilometers. Once complete, the agency said, 95 percent of the globe will be in view of at least two Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites at any time.

The satellites are linked by optical inter-satellite links, which the SDA says offer much lower latency than radio frequency crosslinks, a feature it calls critical for engaging time-sensitive targets. They are also designed to connect with the Link-16 tactical data network and the Integrated Broadcast System to deliver threat warnings and situational awareness data to forces.

Tranche 1 is expected to begin providing operational capability to the Department of Defense in 2027. After the T1TL-E launch in July, SDA Director GP Sandhoo said the constellation “will soon deliver continuous overwatch” by sending data to warfighters around the world nearly instantaneously.