A Taiwanese broker charged in a scheme to send servers packed with advanced Nvidia chips to China has pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan. Ting-Wei “Willy” Sun admitted to four counts: conspiring to violate U.S. export controls, conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States, conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing justice, according to a court filing reported by Reuters and carried by The Straits Times.

Sun was one of three men charged in an indictment unsealed in March. The Justice Department said at the time that the defendants allegedly conspired to divert high-performance servers assembled in the United States, built around controlled U.S. artificial intelligence technology, to customers in China without the licenses the Commerce Department requires.

The other two defendants have not pleaded guilty. Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw, a co-founder and board member of the server maker, was arrested in March. Ruei-Tsang “Steven” Chang, a manager in the company’s Taiwan office, remains a fugitive, according to the Justice Department. Both are presumed innocent, and the charges against them remain allegations.

The scheme prosecutors describe

The Justice Department refers to the company only as “the U.S. Manufacturer,” a publicly traded firm that designs and builds servers for artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Reuters reported that the manufacturer is widely believed to be Super Micro Computer. Super Micro was not named as a defendant, and it told Reuters the indictment had no impact on its business operations. The company terminated Sun and cut ties with the other defendants earlier this year, Reuters reported.

According to the indictment, a company in Southeast Asia placed orders for servers that were then repackaged in unmarked boxes and shipped on to China. Prosecutors say that company bought about $2.5 billion worth of servers between 2024 and 2025, many of them assembled in the United States. Between late April and mid-May 2025 alone, at least about $510 million worth of servers were allegedly diverted to China.

The indictment described Sun as a broker and “fixer.” Prosecutors say he and another broker staged thousands of nonworking “dummy” servers at a warehouse to get through an inspection by the Commerce Department, using a hair dryer to move labels and serial number stickers. Surveillance cameras recorded the work, according to the Justice Department. Reuters reported that the indictment also says Sun made false statements to a Commerce officer during that inspection.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why the chips are controlled

The Commerce Department requires a license to export advanced AI accelerator chips, and servers that contain them, to China and Hong Kong. The Justice Department said those rules reflect a formal judgment that such computing power is strategically significant enough that its transfer to China poses an unacceptable risk to national security. The indictment lists Nvidia’s B200, H100 and H200 graphics processors among the restricted items, according to Reuters.

Officials framed the case as a contest over technology. John A. Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for national security, said in March that the chips “are the product of American ingenuity” and that his division would keep enforcing export controls “to protect that advantage.” He said the alleged efforts relied on false documents, dummy servers and transshipment schemes to hide that the true destination was China.

When the indictment was unsealed, each defendant faced one count of conspiring to violate the Export Control Reform Act, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, along with smuggling and fraud conspiracy counts carrying up to five years each. Any sentence will be set by a judge. Sun’s lawyer declined to comment on the plea, Reuters reported, and lawyers for Liaw and Chang could not immediately be reached. The case against them remains pending in Manhattan federal court.