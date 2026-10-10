Jeff Bezos said Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket will return to flight in December, after an explosion during an engine test in May damaged its launch pad, and that he believes the United States will put astronauts back on the Moon before China. Bezos made the comments in an interview with Bret Baier on “Special Report” that aired Oct. 7, recorded on Blue Origin’s factory floor in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Fox News reported.

“We have to beat China to the moon, and I believe we will beat China to the moon,” Bezos said. He said there is “every reason to believe that we can put humans on the moon in 2028,” while adding that there is “a lot of work to be done.”

The timeline and the goals in the interview are Bezos’s own. Blue Origin is privately held, and the company has not published a flight date for the next New Glenn mission.

A December return with Blue Ring

Bezos praised the team that repaired the pad and said the next New Glenn flight will carry Blue Ring, a vehicle Blue Origin designed to move payloads between orbits and farther into space, according to Fox News. Asked about plans to raise launches from a single pad from 12 to 50 a year, Bezos said Blue Origin is building three additional pads.

His longer-range targets go much further. “Our goal is to fly every day,” Bezos said. “And, then, once we’re flying every day, we want to fly every hour.” He said even his own team is skeptical of his most ambitious cadence goals. “They think I’m crazy,” he said. “But I’ve seen crazy things before come true.”

The December target lines up with what Blue Origin’s chief executive said in late September. Dave Limp said the plan was still for New Glenn to return to flight before the end of the year, with about 1,000 people working on the pad in day and night shifts, CNBC reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A mixed flight record so far

New Glenn reached orbit on its first flight in early 2025 and landed its booster on its second mission that November, according to CNBC. A third mission in April saw the booster land, but its payload, a satellite for AST SpaceMobile, was placed in the wrong orbit and lost. In late May, the rocket exploded on the Cape Canaveral pad during the engine test, causing extensive damage, CNBC reported.

A Moon base, not a single landing

Bezos said NASA and Blue Origin are focused on the lunar goal and that routine cargo deliveries will be needed. “We have to be able to land cargo routinely on the moon to support a lunar base on the moon,” he said. He described the Moon as “a gift” because it is close to Earth and has resources, such as lunar soil that could be used to make solar cells and oxygen that could be used as rocket propellant. “It’ll be a real sustainable lunar base,” he said, arguing against skipping the Moon for Mars.

Outside money for the first time

Bezos said he has personally invested $28 billion in Blue Origin and that the company recently raised $10 billion from outside investors for the first time. He said an initial public offering could come several years from now. “I didn’t really want to take outside investors until I was sure that it would be a good investment for them,” he said.

Blue Origin has not published the terms of the round. Limp told CNBC in late September that it was “oversubscribed” and had not closed, and he did not confirm the final numbers. A valuation reported in the press has not been confirmed by the company.