The Energy Department is offering up to $50 million over three years for work that would produce full-length silicon carbide fuel cladding rods for irradiation testing in research reactors, a step toward licensing a new material for the fuel in America’s nuclear power plants. Applications are due Dec. 7, 2026.

The Office of Nuclear Energy announced the funding opportunity on Oct. 5, saying silicon carbide is emerging as a promising cladding material that could improve reactor safety while reducing operating costs, according to the Energy Department announcement. The department said the work should result in the fabrication of 12-foot silicon carbide cladding fuel rods.

The opportunity, numbered DE-FOA-0003577, is listed on Grants.gov as a single expected award, made as a cooperative agreement with a cost-sharing requirement. It is managed by the department’s Idaho Field Office. No company or team has been selected.

What cladding does

Today’s reactor fleet runs on uranium processed into small ceramic pellets, which are stacked inside metal tubes called fuel cladding and sealed at both ends to form fuel rods, the Energy Department said. The cladding is the barrier between the reactor coolant and the fuel pellets, and it is essential both to protecting the fuel and to the safety of the plant.

Silicon carbide is a ceramic. The department describes it as capable of withstanding extreme conditions inside a nuclear reactor, which is why it is being studied as a replacement for the metal tubes used now.

“The United States is home to the largest light-water reactor fleet in the world,” said Josh Jarrell, deputy assistant secretary for nuclear fuel cycle. “Through this new funding opportunity, we’re excited to continue to work with industry on projects that can improve reactor performance and further enhance the safety of our country’s nuclear power plants, as well as inform the development of fuels to improve operational flexibility and reduce costs for future reactors.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

From lab samples to licensing data

The Energy Department calls the fabrication of full-length rods for irradiation an important next step in maturing the technology. Testing the rods in research reactors is meant to generate the irradiation performance data the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission requires before the material can be licensed and deployed commercially, the department said.

The Grants.gov listing describes the program as research, development and fabrication of silicon carbide cladding specimens for insertion into research reactors, irradiation and post-irradiation examination by 2030. Its stated objective is to advance the scientific and technological maturity of silicon carbide cladding for future use in commercial light-water reactors.

That timeline means the program is about building a data record rather than putting new fuel into power plants soon. Irradiation and examination are the steps that show how a material behaves after long exposure inside a reactor, and the listing sets 2030 as the target for completing them.

Who can apply

Eligibility is broad. The listing includes small businesses and larger for-profit companies, public and private universities, nonprofits, state and local governments and tribal governments. Because the department expects to make only one award, the competition will decide which team leads this phase of the work.

Applicants will have to bring their own share of the cost, as the cooperative agreement requires matching funds. The full funding opportunity documents were posted on Grants.gov on Oct. 5, and the listing was last updated Oct. 6. Applications close Dec. 7.