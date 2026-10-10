The Pentagon plans to create a four-star Autonomous Warfare Command to lead the military’s push into drones, artificial intelligence and robotic systems, but the new organization does not exist yet and Congress still has to approve it. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the plan on Sept. 30 in a “State of the Force” address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported.

Hegseth described the command as a combatant command with “service-like authorities, built to scale autonomous and robotic capabilities across the joint force.” Its portfolio would include drones, artificial intelligence, and command and control systems. According to Defense One, a memo released after the speech set Oct. 1, 2027 as the target date to stand up the command, which the outlet described as the military’s 12th combatant command.

Air & Space Forces Magazine reported that in the memo, Hegseth wrote that the Pentagon plans to work with Congress to reach that date. The magazine noted that Senate lawmakers had proposed such a command during work on the 2027 defense policy bill. The measure cleared committee, but the bill is still pending, and the House would also have to approve it.

A combatant command is a large organizational step

Combatant commands are the top-level military organizations that plan and run operations, either for a region of the world or for a function across the whole force. Giving a new one authorities similar to a military service would mean control over people, money and the way equipment is bought, rather than only directing forces in operations.

Hegseth argued that the change has to be built into the military’s structure. “Civilian leaders can provide direction and urgency, but lasting change must be anchored in military command structures and operationalized by leaders across our joint force,” he said, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Many key details are still open. The magazine reported that it is not yet clear how the command will be structured, who will lead it, or how it will work with the autonomy programs already run by each service.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Project Agincourt is the interim step

Before any command exists, the Pentagon will start with an effort called Project Agincourt, named after the 1415 battle. Hegseth said it will draw on existing work such as the Defense Innovation Unit and the Drone Dominance program, and pair “operators with entrepreneurs in rapid adaptation cycles while distributing decisions and dollars closer to frontline units.”

Defense One reported that planning for the command would flow from the Pentagon’s direct reporting portfolio manager for unmanned offensive and defensive systems, an office created about three months earlier. Hegseth said the office would be led by Owen West, who runs the Defense Innovation Unit, and Navy SEAL Senior Chief Max Strasiser, the first enlisted SEAL to graduate from Navy Test Pilot School.

Hegseth also said each military service will phase in new occupational specialties for autonomy. “We need institutional knowledge and career paths for a new generation of autonomous warfighters,” he said.

The services already field autonomous systems

The plan builds on programs that are already underway. The Air Force and Navy are developing Collaborative Combat Aircraft, semi-autonomous drones designed to fly alongside crewed fighters, and the Navy is working to field the MQ-25 uncrewed tanker. Air & Space Forces Magazine also reported that U.S. Southern Command recently set up an autonomous warfare branch, and that the military uses uncrewed surface vessels for maritime surveillance in the Middle East.

The open question is whether a single command can speed up that work faster than the services can on their own. That answer depends first on Congress, which has not yet passed the legislation needed to create it, and then on decisions about leadership and structure that the Pentagon has not announced.