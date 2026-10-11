Russia’s plans for keeping its nuclear deterrent credible increasingly depend on attacking the satellites that the United States uses to watch for missiles and guide its defenses, and those attacks may involve nuclear weapons, according to a new study from the Royal United Services Institute. The paper, “Russia’s Nuclear Deterrent and Its Weapons Procurement,” was published by the London think tank on Oct. 8 and written by Sidharth Kaushal, a senior research fellow at RUSI.

The study concludes that Russia will prioritize better weapons over more of them, putting its effort into the accuracy, penetration and survivability of silo-based missiles such as the RS-28 Sarmat. It also expects a shift toward an offense-dominated posture built around early-strike options and what RUSI calls advanced counterspace operations.

SpaceNews reported that the study finds Russia has strong military and economic incentives to develop nuclear weapons and electronic warfare systems capable of disrupting U.S. satellites, particularly as Washington expands space-based surveillance and missile defenses. The findings are an independent analysis, not an official U.S. or Russian assessment.

Why satellites sit at the center of the study

According to the paper, the main driver of Russian planning is a perceived threat from U.S. conventional and nuclear weapons combined with missile defenses. Russia can respond by making its arsenal better able to survive a first strike, or by being ready to use it early. Kaushal argues that shrinking options for passive defense, such as dispersing launchers, will probably push Russia toward the second approach.

That logic puts space systems in the crosshairs. The study says systems able to enable early strikes against the architecture behind missile defense and space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance are likely to grow in importance, while mobile launchers and ballistic missile submarines would become less central.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Lasers and jammers have limits against large constellations

RUSI’s key findings say Russia is likely to invest in tools such as directed-energy weapons and space-based electronic warfare to degrade adversary surveillance and missile defense. The full paper is more cautious about lasers. It notes that the Peresvet system that travels with Russian mobile missiles appears suited to temporarily dazzling Earth observation satellites rather than destroying them, and that line-of-sight weapons become less useful as the number of satellites to suppress grows.

Space-based jammers, including nuclear-powered electronic warfare satellites that Roscosmos proposed as early as 2014, would be particularly effective against space-based radar used for missile defense, the paper says, though at high cost and with heavy coordination demands.

Kinetic anti-satellite missiles are judged to have more limited value. Russia has tested the Nudol missile in that role, but the study says targeting a proliferated missile defense constellation would require a relatively large number of interceptors that Russia is unlikely to have in the near to medium term.

A nuclear detonation in space is the brute-force option

The paper’s sharpest warning concerns space-based nuclear weapons, an approach it says Russian state-affiliated academics have examined in detail. Citing outside research, it says a single 110-kiloton detonation in space could affect around 20% of satellites in orbit. Damage would not necessarily be permanent, especially for hardened military satellites, but it could cause disruption during a critical period.

Kaushal writes that from the standpoint of military utility and cost, “there appears to be a strong case for Russia to eventually field space-based nuclear weapons.” That stands apart from lasers and missiles, which the study says struggle against large numbers of satellites, the approach behind newer U.S. missile warning and tracking networks.