Two senators want the Pentagon to hold its largest artificial intelligence suppliers to new security reporting rules, including a requirement to notify the Defense Department within 72 hours of an incident that poses an acute national security risk. Sens. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., introduced S. 5601, the Insider Threat Reporting and Security Guidance Act of 2026, on Sept. 29, according to the bill text published on GovInfo.

The bill was referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee. It is a proposal, not law: it would need to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by the president before any of its requirements take effect.

The measure drew attention this week after DefenseScoop reported on Oct. 8 that it would use the Pentagon’s purchasing power to push safety and transparency standards on frontier AI companies ahead of any broader federal AI regulation.

Who the bill would cover

The bill defines a “covered artificial intelligence contractor” as a company that has entered, or seeks to enter, Defense Department contracts worth at least $100 million in total for an AI system or services that use one. The company must also meet a second test: either it spent at least $1 billion on AI research and development over the three years before the contract, counting affiliated companies, or it uses an AI model developed or controlled by a company that did.

In practice, that targets the frontier AI developers and the firms that build on their models. DefenseScoop noted that in 2025 the Pentagon announced contracts worth up to $200 million each with four frontier AI companies, and that in May it announced new agreements with eight companies, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Google and Microsoft.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

What suppliers would have to report

Within 180 days of enactment, the Secretary of Defense would have to issue regulations requiring covered contractors to report their policies and security measures on personnel vetting, insider threat mitigation, access controls, supply chain security and the prevention of theft or tampering with AI models and model weights.

Contractors would also have to report known or suspected material incidents affecting the security of their models, such as espionage, unauthorized access, theft, exfiltration, sabotage or manipulation. They would submit this information with any bid and recertify it at least once every 90 days.

The 72-hour clock applies to any information, incident or development that presents an acute national security risk. After receiving such a notice, the Secretary would have to inform the Senate and House Armed Services committees within seven days. The bill also calls for voluntary guidance on reducing insider threat risk and a report to Congress within a year.

Why the sponsors say it is needed

“As the Pentagon rapidly expands its partnerships with frontier AI companies, our adversaries are working just as quickly to steal our most sensitive technology and exploit any weak link,” Banks told DefenseScoop. He said the bill would give the Pentagon “the visibility it needs to stop insider threats and maintain America’s critical AI advantage.”

Gillibrand told the outlet the Pentagon is moving toward deploying powerful AI “without commonsense guardrails in place.” According to DefenseScoop, the notification system grew out of her Secure and Accountable Military AI Act, introduced in June.

The bill arrives as the Defense Department moves AI deeper into operations. DefenseScoop reported that the department’s dispute with Anthropic over limits on military use of its Claude models remains ongoing, and that the company was left out of the May agreements.