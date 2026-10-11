U.S. Central Command said its forces disabled a commercial cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman on Oct. 10 after the vessel’s crew ignored repeated warnings and tried to run the U.S. naval blockade against Iran. According to the CENTCOM release published on DVIDS, a U.S. military fighter jet struck the stern of the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica, also known as the “Arika Sun,” with a precision munition.

CENTCOM said the strike fully disabled the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew. The command described the Ocean Molica as a large cargo vessel that was attempting to transit regional waters after it had previously departed an Iranian port. The release did not identify the type of aircraft involved, the ship’s cargo or its intended destination.

A Reuters report carried by gCaptain said the news agency was not immediately able to reach the bulk carrier’s operator for comment. The same report noted that CENTCOM had also posted the statement on X.

CENTCOM counts four ships disabled since July 14

The Ocean Molica is the latest vessel stopped under a blockade that CENTCOM says covers all ships entering or departing Iranian ports. The command said its forces resumed that blockade on July 14.

According to CENTCOM’s figures, four commercial vessels have been disabled and 135 ships have been turned around during three months of what it called strict enforcement. The command added that U.S. forces have destroyed 10 tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ multibillion-dollar shadow network over the same period. Those totals are CENTCOM’s own and have not been independently confirmed.

The figures suggest that most ships challenged under the blockade turn back rather than test it. In the Ocean Molica case, CENTCOM said the strike came only after the crew ignored repeated warnings, and the munition was aimed at the stern, where a ship’s propulsion is located, rather than at the hull as a whole.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Warnings to mariners on channel 16

Alongside the strike announcement, CENTCOM issued a direct message to commercial shipping. All mariners are advised to heed blockade warnings from CENTCOM forces, the command said.

It also told crews to keep monitoring Notice to Mariners broadcasts and to contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz. Channel 16 is the international VHF frequency ships use for calling and distress traffic, which makes it the practical link between warships enforcing the blockade and merchant crews on the bridge.

The guidance shows how the blockade is meant to work in practice: ships are warned, given the chance to turn around, and only then face force. CENTCOM’s count of 135 vessels turned around against four disabled is the command’s evidence that most crews comply.

Hormuz traffic falls to a two-month low

The strike came during a tense stretch for shipping in the region. The Reuters report said the number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz fell to the lowest in more than two months after attacks on tankers reached their highest level last week since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Iran in February. Reuters said that drop raised concerns over shipping disruptions and supported crude prices.

The waterway matters well beyond the Gulf. Before the war, the Strait of Hormuz carried 20% of the world’s oil consumption, according to the same report.

The air war around Iran has also been costly for U.S. forces. A congressional report now counts 81 U.S. aircraft lost or damaged in the Iran war, nearly double the tally in May.