The four astronauts who flew around the Moon on Artemis II in April saw five extremely faint flashes of light from rocks striking the lunar surface, and NASA says they likely caught the faintest such flashes ever seen with the unaided eye. The finding is one of the highlights NASA published on Oct. 7 in a field guide to the Artemis II Preliminary Lunar Science Report, which compiles the crew’s photographs, spoken observations, drawings and annotations from the flyby.

The crew included NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

NASA said the crew spent about seven hours taking turns at the windows of the Orion spacecraft as they flew around the far side of the Moon on April 6. At closest approach, they came within 4,067 miles of the surface.

Five pinprick impact flashes seen from 46,000 miles

Lunar scientists had asked the crew to watch for tiny flashes sparked by rocky fragments hitting the Moon. Even so, NASA wrote, some scientists were astonished when the astronauts reported five extremely faint “pinprick” bursts of light while Orion was about 46,000 miles from the Moon. The science team confirmed the sightings after ruling out other sources, such as cosmic rays or reflections from the spacecraft.

From the brightness of the flashes, scientists estimated that each incoming rock was no more than a couple of inches wide, though traveling thousands of miles per hour. The observations happened during a planned loss of communications on the far side, and a nearly hour-long total solar eclipse during the pass created ideal dark conditions.

NASA said the dataset will help scientists understand how often these small impacts occur, which it called essential for assessing long-term risks to future lunar habitats and infrastructure.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Blues, browns and greens map lunar minerals

The crew reported subtle hues of gray, black, brown, tan, white, green and blue across the surface. According to the report’s field guide, blues point to titanium-rich volcanic rocks, browns reflect varying levels of iron, and greens signal glass formed during volcanic eruptions or asteroid impacts. NASA said these color differences could highlight potential resources for future explorers.

Koch described one region as “like a jaundiced cheek of the Moon.” Crew observations and handheld camera images can be compared with data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to learn how humans perceive color, tone, brightness and texture on the Moon as viewing angles change.

The terminator previews South Pole lighting

Some of the most revealing views came along the terminator, the shifting boundary between day and night. The science team asked the astronauts to study it partly because its lighting closely resembles conditions at the lunar South Pole, where the Sun hovers near the horizon and casts long shadows across the terrain.

“The terminator is the most striking thing that I’ve seen so far,” Glover reported during the flyby. Craters and peaks also stood out along the Moon’s limb when it was backlit by the Sun during the eclipse. “You can actually see mountains,” Koch said from Orion.

The crew was trained to recognize how the angle of sunlight changes what they see, a skill NASA said will matter more as Artemis surface missions head into the polar regions. Telling lighting artifacts apart from true geologic features is critical for safe navigation and accurate documentation, the agency said.

Camera choices for future Artemis missions

NASA said the observations will help inform future Artemis missions, particularly in choosing the right cameras, deciding how to aim them and determining what level of detail they will need to capture. The agency is also moving ahead with surface plans: NASA has said its first Moon Base element will launch in December.