Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella argued on Oct. 10 that the most advanced AI models should be treated as potential insider risks, contained from the start and fitted with what he called an “emergency brake.” He laid out the view in a long post on X titled “Models as Insider Risks in the Super Intelligence Era”, published on Saturday morning U.S. time.

“We must assume a model is compromised and contain it from the start,” Nadella wrote, as quoted by The Verge. “Think of it like an emergency brake. An authorized person should always be able to pause or shut down a model mid-task. More advanced models will require more advanced containment technologies that we need to standardize on.”

The post is a statement of Nadella’s personal view on AI safety. It does not announce a Microsoft product, a company policy or a regulatory proposal.

Nadella rejects AI as nested black boxes

In his view, it is time “to step back and assess the trust architecture” of AI, TechCrunch reported. “We can’t treat Super Intelligence as a set of nested black boxes and simply accept or reject its recommendations, answers, and actions,” he wrote. TechCrunch noted that “Super Intelligence” is the Trump administration’s preferred term for AI, and Nadella uses it throughout the post.

The alternative Nadella proposed is a more transparent system in which models can be contained and observed. According to TechCrunch, he said this approach “means separating the model from the harness that orchestrates its work,” as well as “externalizing controls and safeguards.” In other words, the controls that limit what a model can do would sit outside the model itself rather than depend on its own behavior.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Tamper-proof logs for every model action

Nadella also called for “every meaningful model action” to be documented with “tamper-proof human readable evidence,” according to TechCrunch. That kind of record would let people reconstruct what a model did and why, rather than relying on the model’s own account after the fact.

The Verge listed the other recommendations in the post: timely incident disclosure, independent audits and verifiable data, alongside containment. The outlet said many of these align with what others in the industry have proposed, and that it is on containment that Nadella appears to go slightly farther than some others in the field.

The insider risk framing in his title borrows from security practice, where organizations plan for the possibility that a trusted user turns hostile or is compromised. Applied to AI, Nadella argued, the safe default is to assume the model itself could be the threat and to build the brakes and records around it from the first day.

Executives weigh in as labs report control incidents

Nadella is the latest technology executive to offer lengthy thoughts on how AI safety might be improved, TechCrunch wrote. His comments come as leading AI companies acknowledge more incidents in which they seemed to lose control of their models, and after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published a plan for more cautious AI development, the outlet reported.

Washington is working through similar questions about oversight of AI systems inside government. The Pentagon, for instance, has ordered an AI classification pilot within 180 days.

Nadella’s post does not set out a timeline, a standard or a specific technology for the containment he describes. He said more advanced models will need more advanced containment technologies and that the industry needs to standardize on them, leaving open who would write those standards and how they would be enforced.