The U.S. Navy will buy 30 medium unmanned surface vessels from three companies building at Louisiana shipyards, at an average cost of $40 million per vessel, or about $1.2 billion in total. The Navy announced the awards on Sept. 29 in a release from its program office for robotic and autonomous systems, after the boats completed Phase I at-sea testing.

Production Other Transaction Authority agreements went to Galliano Marine Services, HII and Saronic Technologies, with 10 vessels each. The Navy said the first boats are scheduled to be delivered before the end of fiscal year 2027. It did not say how much each company received.

According to USNI News, the funding comes from the reconciliation law known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Congress passed last year.

Franklin, Houma and Loreauville get the work

Chris Miller, the Navy’s acting direct reporting portfolio manager for robotic and autonomous systems, told reporters that production would begin immediately at shipyards in Loreauville, Houma and Franklin, Louisiana, with deliveries starting as early as the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, USNI News reported.

Breaux Brothers, HII’s partner, is based in Loreauville, in Iberia Parish, and HII is also working with Halimar Shipyard in Morgan City on its Romulus vessels. Galliano Marine Service, which also does business as Edison Chouest, is based in Houma. Saronic is building in Franklin, at the yard formerly known as Gulf Craft, where USNI News said the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in an expansion.

Miller said the awards were based on “the optimal mix of autonomy performance, design, production schedule and cost.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A 26-hour run with a single operator input

The Navy said testing evaluated each vessel’s ability to see and understand its surroundings, to navigate autonomously under the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, and to conduct a long-duration mission. Miller said the boats had to run roughly 26 hours and more than 360 nautical miles with only a single input from a command and control station.

The Phase I requirements called for a vessel able to travel 2,500 nautical miles at 25 knots in sea state 4 while carrying up to 25 metric tons of payload in at least two 40-foot shipping containers, according to USNI News.

Three other companies, Leidos, PAC MAR and Sea Machines, met the terms of their prototype agreements and will each receive $15 million, the Navy said. They join the winners on the Drones.mil Maritime Marketplace, where they can win follow-on production agreements. Birdon also took part in testing but did not meet the requirements, USNI News reported.

Phase II drops the high-speed requirement

The Navy released a Phase II call for solutions on Sept. 23 to widen the pipeline. Miller said the new phase has no high-speed or refueling-at-sea requirement, that testing could begin as early as Nov. 16, and that proposals would be assessed on a rolling basis over five years.

Navy leaders framed the buy around speed. “Our warfighters don’t have time to wait on bureaucracy while our adversaries pace forward,” Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said in the release. The Chief of Naval Operations said the vessels can be “placed at risk without placing Sailors at unnecessary risk.”

The program has also drawn a legal challenge. Blue Water Autonomy and Saildrone have sued the Navy over the Phase I prototype awards, claiming it did not follow its own selection criteria, USNI News reported. Miller declined to discuss the case.

Uncrewed boats have featured in recent allied testing as well: the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom recently tested more than 40 autonomous and crewed systems off Southern California.