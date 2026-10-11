Lockheed Martin has unveiled PAC-3 Edge, a new interceptor it is offering for the U.S. Army’s Future Interceptor program, the competition to field a successor to the Patriot system’s current PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement. The company announced the missile on Oct. 9 in a Lockheed Martin news release, saying it is designed to counter air, missile and hypersonic threats at higher altitudes and longer ranges than today’s interceptors.

Lockheed said it will advance development and begin testing PAC-3 Edge in 2027 to prepare for deployment by 2031. Both dates are the company’s stated goals; the Army has not published its own schedule.

The release says the Army decided to move Lockheed into the next stage of development. Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed’s Missiles and Fire Control business, told Breaking Defense that Lockheed was one of two companies selected to advance. He did not identify the other company, and the Army did not respond to the outlet’s request for more information.

A Lockheed seeker and a Northrop Grumman motor

According to the company, PAC-3 Edge builds on the PAC-3 MSE and adds a new seeker built by Lockheed and designed at its Strigo Product Center, a multi-pulse solid rocket motor designed by Northrop Grumman, and control system upgrades meant to improve performance at range and altitude. Cahill told Breaking Defense the motor is a three-pulse design intended to give greater range and altitude than the legacy PAC-3 missile.

“PAC-3 Edge will be longer ranged. It’ll be higher altitude. It’ll be more capable to take on targets that are trying to hide,” Cahill said in that interview. Lockheed has not published range or altitude figures.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Company money before a contract

Much of the early work is being paid for by Lockheed itself. The release says the company invested $250 million in the Strigo Product Center to develop new seeker technology. Cahill told Breaking Defense that Lockheed plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars of its own cash in the missile alone, and about $800 million in the seeker, of which it has already spent “several $100 million dollars.” He said the company had put somewhere between $50 million and $100 million or more into the missile so far.

Cahill also told Reuters, in a report carried by Defense News, that the cost of the new missile would be about that of the existing PAC-3 MSE, and that at full production the annual rate would be about 2,000 units, comparable with the MSE.

Built on a production line that is already expanding

PAC-3 Edge would be made on Lockheed’s existing PAC-3 line in Camden, Arkansas, Breaking Defense reported. That line is already ramping up: in January, Lockheed signed a seven-year framework agreement with the Pentagon to raise annual PAC-3 capacity to 2,000 units from about 600, according to the Reuters report. Lockheed is also building a new MSE facility with robotics and automation, and Cahill said the legacy facility will receive the same upgrades and be available to build Edge later.

The seeker supply chain is part of that expansion. Boeing builds the seeker for the current missile under a separate agreement, as detailed in the report on Boeing’s PAC-3 MSE seeker subcontract. PAC-3 Edge would use a seeker built by Lockheed instead.

A program that has stopped and restarted

The Army’s search for a next-generation Patriot interceptor has not been smooth. Breaking Defense noted that in 2024 the service announced plans to cancel the Lower-Tier Future Interceptor program, in which Raytheon and Lockheed had competed, before an Army official suggested in October 2025 that the effort could move forward after all.

Cahill said Lockheed would unveil a full-scale model of PAC-3 Edge on Monday, Oct. 12, at the Association of the U.S. Army conference.