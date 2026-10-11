The U.S. Navy has asked domestic shipyards to say whether they could serve as prime construction yards for SSN(X), the next-generation attack submarine meant to succeed the Virginia class. The request came in a Sources Sought Notice posted on SAM.gov on Oct. 9 under number N00135-27-SSNX, with responses due by 5 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 15.

The notice was issued by the Director, Submarine Programs, the Director, Design and Construction, and the SSN(X) New Attack Submarine Program Office, known as PMS 351. It is market research under Part 10 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, and the Navy states plainly that there is no solicitation at this time and that the notice is not a commitment to award contracts.

The Navy wants yards that can build a whole nuclear submarine

According to the notice, the Navy wants to baseline current domestic industrial capabilities, identify future capital expenditure requirements and inform acquisition strategies for the SSN(X) shipbuilding pipeline. A prime yard would need to handle complex manufacturing, complete hull fabrication, modular outfitting, precision systems integration, reactor compartment installation and post-delivery testing.

PMS 351 asks for detailed information on each candidate yard’s operational capacity, drydock availability, specialized fabrication tooling and qualified shipbuilding design workforce. The listed facility assets include certified graving docks or floating drydocks, heavy module fabrication shops, and gantry cranes able to lift and move major submarine modules.

Respondents must also show established quality management systems, mature non-destructive testing, and certified welding procedures for high-yield submarine steels, advanced non-ferrous alloys and acoustic treatment installations. The completed questionnaire attached to the notice has to be delivered through the Defense Department’s DoD SAFE file exchange, and the Navy says incomplete questionnaires will not be reviewed.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Naval News sees practically two candidates

The notice does not name any company. In its report on the notice, Naval News wrote that the criteria narrow the field considerably, leaving practically only two candidates: General Dynamics Electric Boat, with its main yard in Groton, Connecticut, and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. Both build Virginia-class submarines today, with Electric Boat as the primary contractor. That reading is the outlet’s, not the Navy’s.

The question of capacity is not only about those two yards. The Navy is also investing in shore infrastructure for its newest boats, such as the new dry dock at Pearl Harbor described in a report on Dry Dock 5 and the Virginia class.

An early step for a program with a smaller budget request

Naval News described the notice as one of the first steps in moving the program from the drawing board toward manufacturing. It reported that SSN(X) funding fell by roughly $121 million, to about $315 million, in the presidential budget request for fiscal 2027, while design work continues and work on design requirements and an acquisition strategy is expected next year.

The outlet said SSN(X) production is still scheduled for around 2034, with service entry targeted for the early to mid 2040s. Possible improvements it listed include higher transit speed, integration with multiple uncrewed underwater vehicles, new propulsion technology, and new weapons and sensors.

Until then, the submarine force will keep receiving Virginia-class boats. Naval News said Blocks V, VI and VII remain to be built, with work underway on the first Block VI, and that budget documents suggest Block VII boats could serve as a transitional group for technologies destined for SSN(X).

The Navy says it may follow up with vendors it judges capable of supporting the program’s potential requirements.