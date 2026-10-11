Elon Musk says SpaceX will try to catch a Starship upper stage with its launch tower for the first time on Flight 15, which he hopes will fly in four to six weeks. Musk made the remarks by video at the X Takeover fan event in Texas on Oct. 10, in a clip of the interview posted on X.

“The big milestone coming up, which is hopefully flight 15, is to catch the ship, making it the first full recovery of an orbital class rocket,” Musk said. There is no official SpaceX or FAA announcement of a ship catch attempt, and no confirmed launch date for Flight 15. The timing below comes from Musk’s estimate and from FAA planning documents described as unofficial.

Musk says the Flight 14 engine problem is minor

In the same clip, Musk addressed an engine problem on the previous flight. “That (flight 14) engine glitch doesn’t seem to be too much of an issue. The heat shield was robust,” he said. “Flight 15 hopefully in 4-6 weeks.”

SpaceX has never caught the Starship upper stage, which it calls the ship. Recovering it along with the Super Heavy booster is what Musk means by the first full recovery of an orbital class rocket.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Unofficial dates point to November

According to NASASpaceflight, Flight 15 is currently set to use Ship 42 and Booster 22, launching from Starbase Pad 2. The outlet’s unofficial schedule, based on FAA planning slides, lists Flight 15 no earlier than Nov. 8 and Flight 16, potentially from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A, no earlier than Dec. 10.

Behind The Black reported the same Nov. 8 and Dec. 10 targets, noted that they are unconfirmed by SpaceX and very tentative, and said they represent a delay from an earlier FAA schedule that had suggested October launches for both flights.

NASASpaceflight reported that SpaceX removed all six engines from Ship 42 and rolled it back to the cryogenic proof stand for a third time, for reasons the company has not explained. Booster 22, still in Mega Bay 1, could be ready for a static fire as early as late next week, the outlet said.

The launch license may need to change

The regulatory path is a separate question from hardware readiness. NASASpaceflight noted that Starship’s current launch license covers the mission planned for Ship 41 and states that its reentry portion applies only to Flight 14. Changing that wording for Flight 15 should be simple, the outlet said, but changing the mission profile, for example to attempt a ship catch, could take time to win regulatory approval.

The outlet also wrote that SpaceX could try to catch both the ship and the booster on Flight 15, but that neither has been confirmed. The FAA has separately been reworking how it licenses launches, as described in a report on the FAA’s proposed commercial launch rules.

Ship 40 is back in Texas

NASASpaceflight also reported that Ship 40, which flew on Flight 13, returned to the Port of Brownsville after 75 days at sea and is slated to go back to the Starbase production site.

Until SpaceX publishes a mission plan and the FAA updates the license, the Flight 15 catch remains a stated goal from the company’s chief executive, with a date that is not yet settled.