Nvidia is reportedly in talks to deepen its ties with Reflection AI, a U.S. developer of open-weight artificial intelligence models, in a deal that could range from more computing power to a possible acquisition offer. The Financial Times first reported the talks on Oct. 10. Neither company has confirmed them.

A follow-up report by Bloomberg, published by The Business Times, said Nvidia is in talks to increase its investment in Reflection or offer the startup computing power, citing a person familiar with the matter. The discussions are at an early stage and no terms have been reached, that person said. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Reflection declined to comment.

Three possible structures, according to the FT

According to the FT, as summarized in the Bloomberg report, possible structures include an “acqui-hire,” in which Nvidia would hire staff and license technology; an agreement to supply the startup with more chips; or an increase in Nvidia’s equity stake. The FT said the talks could lead to an acquisition offer. None of those options has been agreed, and the talks could still end without a deal.

Nvidia is already an investor in Reflection. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Reflection has held talks to raise $2.5 billion at a valuation of $25 billion, according to the Bloomberg report. Those figures have not been confirmed by the company.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

An open-weight model aimed at Chinese rivals

Reflection, founded by two former Google DeepMind researchers, released its first open-weight model, Beam, earlier in October. With open-weight software, developers publish the model’s parameters, or weights, so others can freely use and modify it.

Reflection said on Oct. 5 that Beam is designed for business customers and developers working on coding and AI agent tasks, at lower cost than many competing products, and that it scores comparably on advanced reasoning benchmarks to GLM-5.2, a flagship open model from China’s Z.AI. The Bloomberg report noted that Chinese startups have a strong presence in the open-weight market. The startup has also struck billion-dollar deals with SpaceX and cloud provider Nebius Group to secure computing power, the report said.

Washington wants American open models

The talks touch on a policy goal in Washington. The Bloomberg report quoted the White House’s July 2025 AI action plan: “We need to ensure America has leading open models founded on American values.” Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is a major proponent of open-weight models, according to the report.

Reflection already works with the federal government. Axios reported in May that Reflection would serve as the AI model provider for the Energy Department’s Genesis Mission at the national laboratories, providing models that DOE can customize for its data while using DOE computing. Other companies have pledged compute to the same initiative, as covered in a report on Genesis Mission compute credit pledges. Axios also reported that Reflection had signed a deal with the Pentagon, alongside other tech firms, for use of its AI in classified environments.

Part of a run of Nvidia deals

A tie-up would add to a series of recent Nvidia transactions. The Bloomberg report cited a $13 billion agreement to buy AI model company Hugging Face in September and a licensing pact of roughly $20 billion with chip startup Groq.

The FT’s reporting describes talks, not an agreement. Until Nvidia or Reflection announces terms, whether the result is a larger investment, a compute deal or an acquisition remains open.