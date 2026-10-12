The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is seeking teams to build automated tools that can model how a market is designed, find hidden weaknesses that an attacker could exploit through its public interfaces, and recommend repairs. The effort is called Intrinsic Market Resilience, or IMR, and the agency describes it on its DARPA program page as a way to protect U.S. markets against adversaries who wish to cause chaos.

The program solicitation, DARPA-PS-26-138, was posted to SAM.gov on Sept. 24, according to a DARPA questions and answers document updated Oct. 6. DARPA held a proposers day on Oct. 1. Abstracts are due Oct. 22 and proposals are due Dec. 7, and an invitation based on an abstract is required to submit a full proposal.

DARPA treats market rules as an attack surface

The agency says the shift from trading floors to electronic venues brought speed and efficiency, but also new attack surfaces and systemic risks. Modern markets that trade equities, bonds, energy and cloud computing resources can be manipulated in ways their designers did not anticipate, the program page says.

In slides presented at the Oct. 1 proposers day, program manager Matthew Wilding of DARPA’s Information Processing Techniques Office separated IMR from two neighboring problems. Network attacks such as malware, phishing and denial of service are not the focus, and neither are investor protection issues such as insider trading or wash sales. IMR targets abuse of public interfaces: artificial shortages, ghost orders, circuit breaker triggers and distributed mispricing.

The slides cite two historical cases. During the 2000 to 2001 California energy crisis, traders created artificial shortages through fake power transactions, contributing to blackouts and an estimated cost of $40 billion to $45 billion, and the federal government invoked the Defense Production Act to keep natural gas flowing to Pacific Gas and Electric for military and defense facilities. The second case is the 2010 flash crash, which the slides tie to spoofing with “ghost orders” that were never meant to execute.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A Nasdaq experiment shows the method

DARPA points to a seedling study as its basis for confidence. Researchers manually modeled about 10 percent of Nasdaq order processing in the OCaml programming language, using regulatory filings available on the SEC website. They wrote a mathematical conjecture that the order book contains only executable orders, then used an automated reasoning engine to generate counterexamples showing the conjecture was false.

A large language model was used to add assumptions so the analysis would not stop at trivial flaws. The team then found a fix that disallows an unusual pegged order use and proved the conjecture on the repaired model, the slides say.

Three technical areas and a 32-month schedule

The program is split into three technical areas. The first covers modeling markets and assessing resilience conjectures on those models. The second covers refining conjectures and creating repairs that fix a weakness without breaking normal operation. The third is an independent evaluation role. The Q&A says TA1 and TA2 proposals must be unclassified, that teams on TA1 or TA2 may not also perform on TA3, and that TA3 abstracts should wait for an addendum.

DARPA’s targets rise across phases. For the share of conjectures that end in a proof or counterexample, the slides list 70 percent in the first phase, 80 percent in the second and 95 percent in the third. Teams start with a market they select, then move to DARPA-selected markets and finally to markets informed by transition partners. The Q&A describes IMR as a three-phase, 32-month program spanning fiscal years 2027 through 2029.

All prime performers and subcontractors must meet the required Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification level before an award, the agency said. Its use of AI to support formal verification sits alongside other federal AI research efforts, such as the Genesis Mission compute credits. No independent coverage of IMR was found beyond DARPA’s own documents.