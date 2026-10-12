Blue Origin is rebuilding Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral around a different way of preparing New Glenn for flight, four months after the rocket exploded on the pad in May. According to NASASpaceflight, which published a detailed look at the site on Oct. 11, the company has dropped the transporter-erector it used to raise the rocket and will instead stack the vehicle vertically at a single tower.

The return flight itself is targeted for December, a date Jeff Bezos gave in a television interview that was covered here on Oct. 10. The reconstruction at the pad is what will decide whether that date holds.

The blast took out two towers and the transporter

Before the explosion, two structures stood at the pad, a support tower and a lightning tower. NASASpaceflight reports that the blast toppled the lightning tower and bent beams on the support tower. Blue Origin also lost its large transporter-erector, which had carried propellants and other commodities to the vehicle.

The damage reached below the rocket too. Drone footage shared by Blue Origin chief executive Dave Limp in July showed the launch mount and launch bridge collapsed into the flame trench, according to the outlet. Those are large slabs of metal and concrete that supported New Glenn and provided its ground interfaces.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Vertical integration replaces the transporter-erector

To speed the return to flight, Blue Origin shifted from horizontal to vertical integration, removing the transporter-erector and relying only on the support tower, NASASpaceflight says. The outlet notes that the approach mirrors how SpaceX operates Starship.

The change means the support tower needs more than repairs. It must be upgraded so it can move super-cold cryogenic propellant from the tank farm up to the vehicle. Limp has said the fastest method was to take down most of the tower’s modules, repair and upgrade them on the ground in parallel, and then reassemble the structure, according to the report.

Crews have been doing that work since the summer, adding floors, guard rails and the ground support equipment needed for cryogenic propellant. NASASpaceflight says that phase is wrapping up: in recent days the first and second modules returned to the tower and were stacked by one of the many cranes at the site, with the outlet posting a progress image on Oct. 6.

The launch bridge and deluge system are back

Blue Origin tried to reuse as much hardware as possible rather than build everything new. According to Limp, as cited by NASASpaceflight, the launch bridge has been restored and is ready for use, with most of the structure salvaged. The main water piping has been reinstalled, and two rainbirds that are part of the water deluge system are visible. The deluge protects ground infrastructure from the force of New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines.

Key hardware for the new concept has not appeared yet

NASASpaceflight cautions that it is hard to judge whether the pad is halfway done. Much of the equipment the vertical concept needs is not yet visible, including umbilical connections that will bolt to the side of the support tower and rotating platforms that give workers access to the fairing. With about 12 weeks left in the year, the outlet calls the schedule tight.

The company is also building beyond this pad. NASASpaceflight lists LC-36B, a new pad to the north intended for the larger New Glenn 9×4, and Space Launch Complex 14 at Vandenberg, which documentation has linked to Blue Origin. A fourth site, Launch Complex 46 at the Cape, is so far only rumored.

Separately, Limp wrote on Oct. 7 that Blue Origin has “made significant investments in human spaceflight technologies over the past couple of years,” responding to Ars Technica reporting on a crew “Space Vehicle.” NASASpaceflight calls it the first public confirmation of a Blue Origin orbital crew vehicle in many years, though details remain limited.