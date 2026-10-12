Anduril Industries on Oct. 12 unveiled Steelfin, a family of surface-to-air interceptor missiles built around a common two-stage design that the company says can be configured for threats ranging from low-cost drones to ballistic and hypersonic missiles. In its Anduril announcement, the company said it has completed ballistic testing with representative air vehicles and will begin flight testing Steelfin variants next year.

Company executives told reporters they are aiming for Steelfin to cost about a third of the price of the Patriot’s current PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, Breaking Defense reported. That figure is a company goal: Anduril has not disclosed prices or detailed performance specifications, according to The War Zone.

One terminal stage, several boosters

Steelfin pairs a first-stage booster with a second-stage terminal interceptor. The first stage can take different solid rocket motors to meet range, packing density or launch configuration needs. The terminal stage shares the same baseline airframe, avionics, software, flight control system and interfaces across all variants, with open interfaces that let Anduril swap seekers and mission systems without redesigning the missile, the company said.

Anduril president and chief strategy officer Chris Brose told reporters the range of each variant will depend on booster sizing. “Right now, we’re looking at integrating on 10-inch, 18-inch, and 21-inch boosters, but we’re also looking at quad pack and dual pack for the Mk 41 Vertical Launch System as well,” he said, according to The War Zone. Both hit-to-kill and blast-fragmentation terminal stages will be offered, Anduril says.

The company says the family is meant to cover point defense, lower-tier integrated air and missile defense and upper-tier ballistic missile defense, while targeting a fraction of the cost of today’s benchmark interceptors in each mission class. The War Zone noted that the announcement does not say which variants would address which threats and gives no engagement envelopes to assess those claims.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Anduril says it aims for thousands a year

Because the variants share components, Anduril says they can move through the same production line with the same tooling and technicians. The company says it is planning to produce “on the order of several thousand Steelfin variants per year in the short term,” with capacity designed to flex to demand. It has not provided a detailed production schedule or contracted quantities, The War Zone reported.

Steve Milano, who leads Anduril’s missile work, told Breaking Defense he expects full-rate production at the end of 2028 or the beginning of 2029. He said the company’s intent is to build most subassemblies at its Arsenal-1 facility in Ohio and do final integration with a handful of partners, with solid rocket motors coming both from Anduril and from other suppliers.

On cost, Milano told reporters that one configuration would accomplish 80 percent of the PAC-3 mission at less than 50 percent of the cost, and that a lower-end version would offer more than 80 percent of the capability of an SM-2 for a third of the cost, according to The War Zone. None of those figures has been demonstrated in flight.

Built for launchers already in service

Anduril says Steelfin variants are compatible with the M903A2 launcher, the Mk 41 Vertical Launch System, Typhon and emerging containerized launchers, and are designed to integrate with fielded fire control systems such as AEGIS and the Army’s Integrated Battle Command System.

Milano said Anduril is competing for the Army’s low-cost interceptor effort with Steelfin. Executives declined to say whether Steelfin was selected for the Army’s Future Interceptor program, a next-generation successor effort to the PAC-3 MSE, though Milano called it a “natural fit,” Breaking Defense reported. Lockheed Martin unveiled its own next-generation Patriot interceptor days earlier, the PAC-3 Edge. The War Zone cites the Army’s fiscal 2027 budget request putting each PAC-3 MSE at about $5.3 million.