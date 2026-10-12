China has built an ecosystem dedicated to orbital data centers in just over a year, The Wire China reported on Oct. 11. The report opens with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, who has argued that the United States should move its own data centers into orbit to win the AI race as well as the space race.

“Let’s take our data centers, put them in Earth orbit, take advantage of that free fusion reactor that’s out there for us and use that to ensure we do win the space race for sure, but the AI race, too,” Isaacman said in a late-August interview with Nexstar DC, Fox News reported. The “free fusion reactor” is the sun: solar-powered facilities in orbit would not compete for the land, water and grid capacity that ground data centers need, he argued.

Isaacman frames orbit as an answer to data center backlash

The Wire China noted that his comments came as U.S. favorability toward data centers is dimming while demand for computing capacity rises with advanced AI. A Fox News poll this summer found 70 percent of voters oppose building AI data centers in their own area. The idea carries hard engineering problems, Fox News reported: AI chips produce intense heat that satellites must shed through large radiators, and operators would need cheap launches, radiation-resistant hardware and laser links fast enough to connect thousands of computers in orbit.

U.S. companies are pursuing the idea commercially. SpaceX says it is building a Texas factory meant to produce thousands of its proposed AI1 computing satellites as early as late 2027, according to Fox News. SpaceX has also asked the FCC for authority to deploy up to 1 million such satellites; the application has not been approved.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

China’s Three-Body constellation has been in orbit since May 2025

China’s most visible effort is the Three-Body Computing Constellation, led by Zhejiang Lab, a research institution in Hangzhou, and ADA Space, a commercial firm in Chengdu. On May 14, 2025, the first batch of 12 computing satellites entered orbit, the state news agency Xinhua reported in April 2026. Zhejiang Lab plans to grow the constellation to 100 satellites by 2027, and its team has deployed and validated 10 AI models in orbit with partners, according to Xinhua.

ADA Space has a larger plan. In April 2026, its executive vice president Zhao Hongjie described to Xinhua a network of 2,800 computing satellites, 2,400 for inference and 400 for training, in orbits between 500 and 1,000 kilometers. The company aims to reach a thousand-satellite network and start commercial operations by 2030, and to complete all 2,800 satellites by 2035.

Xinhua also reported that in November 2025, an ADA Space team deployed Alibaba’s Qwen3 large language model on the first cluster of satellites, with end-to-end inference taking less than two minutes. Those performance claims come from the company and Chinese state media and have not been independently verified.

Laser links tie the satellites together

Connecting computers in orbit is one of the hurdles Fox News listed, and it is where the Chinese constellation has reported progress. In July 2026, two of its satellites held a laser link for just over eight days at distances of up to 1,000 kilometers, with 99.99 percent data availability, according to the China in Space newsletter, which cited terminal maker HiStarlink. The same report says the constellation has drawn agreements with Tencent and the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, along with support from Alibaba Cloud.

U.S. tests are smaller so far. Startup Starcloud launched a satellite carrying an Nvidia H100 chip in November 2025 and plans its first commercial mission, Starcloud-2, for 2027, while Google plans two Project Suncatcher prototype satellites by early 2027, Fox News reported. On the ground, the power demands of AI facilities are drawing new hardware, such as the Atomic Machines relay for AI data centers.