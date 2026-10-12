Both competitors for the Army’s XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle have delivered prototypes for testing and soldier evaluation, and the test plan has changed along the way. General Dynamics Land Systems and American Rheinmetall now have vehicles at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and at Fort Hood, Texas, The War Zone reported on Oct. 12, as both companies showed their entries at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting.

XM30 is the Army’s latest effort to replace its Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Each competitor must provide eight prototypes. General Dynamics says it will deliver all eight of its Wolf vehicles by the end of November and is tracking a downselect decision in spring 2027, Defense Daily reported. Geoff Norman, the company’s director of strategy, called that timeline a “little bit of an acceleration,” since the Army had previously pointed to late 2027 as a target date. The spring 2027 date is the company’s expectation, not an announced Army schedule.

Fort Hood replaces a planned Fort Irwin rotation

The Army had planned to test some of the prototypes during a regular rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, next spring. According to both companies, each will now deliver seven prototypes to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood for a soldier touchpoint and field evaluations that could wrap up in the February to March 2027 timeframe, The War Zone reported. No Fort Irwin rotation is now envisaged.

Norman told The War Zone that three Wolf prototypes are already at Fort Hood undergoing safety checks before soldiers get them. American Rheinmetall, which offers a version of its Lynx, has delivered one prototype to Fort Hood, while another is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, for company testing and the rest are being assembled in Slidell, Louisiana, said senior vice president of programs Jim Schirmer.

Both companies delivered their first prototypes to Aberdeen in late August, along with an extra hull and turret each for ballistics testing. General Dynamics said its first Wolf arrived there on Aug. 21. Norman said the Wolf has already fired its 50mm cannon on the live-fire range at Aberdeen.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Two crew members and a 50mm gun

Both prototypes weigh in the 50-ton region, compared with the 40-ton Bradley, and both carry the XM913 50mm automatic cannon in place of the Bradley’s 25mm M242. Each has a two-person crew instead of three, with side-by-side stations for the commander and driver, and cameras that give the crew and squad a 360-degree outside view.

Both use hybrid-electric drivetrains with silent-watch capability, which can temporarily reduce their thermal signatures, and both move exhaust to the rear. Wolf is to carry AeroVironment’s Switchblade 300 loitering munition, while Lynx would carry a version of Raytheon’s Coyote Block 3.

Counter-drone protection is still undefined

A September Congressional Research Service report said it is not clear whether XM30 will have an organic counter-drone capability. The Army did not answer The War Zone’s questions on the point. Both companies expect the Army to run its own competition for a counter-drone system that the winning vehicle would later integrate.

The Army has also kept open the option of not choosing. Gen. Troy Denomy, Program Acquisition Executive for Maneuver, told Breaking Defense that if no clear winner emerges from testing, “then it may be worth not selecting at that point,” The War Zone noted. Separately, the Army recently released How the Army Fights, a 46-page guide that says the homeland is no longer a sanctuary.