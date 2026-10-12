Heaviside Industries, a Los Angeles drone startup founded in 2024, unveiled a man-portable loitering munition called Tyr on Oct. 12 at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington. In its Heaviside announcement, the company described Tyr as a fixed-wing precision strike weapon that can defeat targets including main battle tanks.

Most of the engineering, development and testing is done in Norway, close to partner Nammo, which supplies the warheads and a live-fire test range, company president Nils Haagenrud told Breaking Defense. Nammo is not an investor: the startup is venture funded.

Performance figures come from Heaviside

Every specification published so far is a company claim that has not been independently verified. Heaviside says Tyr weighs just over five pounds, with a total system weight of about 15 pounds, flies for more than 60 minutes, reaches speeds above 150 miles per hour and has a range exceeding 25 miles. It says the weapon is designed to work in contested and GPS-denied environments.

The company lists four Nammo warhead variants: a shaped charge anti-tank warhead, an anti-structure munition, an explosively formed penetrator and an anti-personnel fragmentation warhead. Haagenrud told Breaking Defense the anti-tank warheads are derived from Nammo’s M72 LAW series and carry enough explosive power to kill a Russian T-72 or T-80 tank. He told Defense Daily that Tyr has been live-fire tested several times and will first be offered with the shaped charge anti-tank warhead, the biggest current requirement.

On price, Haagenrud did not give a figure but said Tyr costs “way under $100,000,” helped by commercial off-the-shelf parts, according to Breaking Defense. That figure covers the drone alone, not its reusable launcher. He also said Tyr has flown to and detonated on targets in Norwegian winter weather of 20 degrees below zero.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A human approves each strike, the company says

Haagenrud said the drone fuses electro-optical and infrared sensors for video navigation. It can fly itself to a strike zone designated by a person, hunt autonomously for recognizable targets such as a tank and then ask the operator for permission to attack, according to Breaking Defense. The company says it insists on a human in the loop for the final decision.

Heaviside also pitches Tyr for ground and base defense, as a counter-drone weapon and for integration on larger unmanned systems. “As peer adversaries increasingly employ autonomous unmanned systems on the battlefield, U.S. and allied forces must adopt technologies that extend our robotic advantage. TYR does exactly that by enabling widespread fielding of a lightweight loitering munition with the range and lethality necessary to increase standoff distance,” Haagenrud said in the release.

No U.S. contract for Tyr has been made public

There is no publicly announced U.S. contract for Tyr. The company release says Tyr is “currently under contract with Department of War customers” but names no customer, program, quantity or value. Heaviside’s one publicly announced defense contract is an Army indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity award with a $99 million ceiling for MOTH, a handheld spectrum analyzer that detects radio emissions from incoming drones, Breaking Defense reported. The company is also working on an uncrewed underwater vehicle called Nyx, with no contract announced.

With Tyr, Heaviside has joined the competition for low-cost, expendable drones, Breaking Defense reported. The Pentagon is also moving to organize its uncrewed forces, with plans for an Autonomous Warfare Command that still needs congressional approval.