Urenco USA has started production in the sixth of eight new centrifuge cascades at its National Enrichment Facility in Eunice, New Mexico, completing 75% of an expansion that adds 700,000 separative work units of capacity between 2025 and 2027, World Nuclear News reported on Oct. 12. The plant is currently the only commercial uranium enrichment capacity in the United States.

The company announced the milestone in an Urenco USA release dated Oct. 8. It said the six installed cascades can produce more than 500,000 separative work units, or SWU, a year. The seventh cascade is expected later this year and the final one in spring 2027. The new cascades are being added to an existing building at the site.

A third of U.S. low enriched uranium demand

Enrichment raises the concentration of uranium-235, the isotope that can undergo fission in a reactor, from 0.7% in natural uranium to the levels nuclear fuel needs. Most commercial reactors operating today need fuel containing between 3.5% and 5% U-235, World Nuclear News noted. The process passes gaseous uranium hexafluoride through fast-spinning centrifuges that separate isotopes by their slight difference in mass.

The Eunice facility began operations in 2010. Urenco says its existing annual capacity of 4.3 million SWU can meet about one third of current U.S. demand for low enriched uranium. More than 500 U.S. employees and long-term contractors work at the site, and the company says it has delivered more than 50 million SWU since its first product shipment in 2012.

“We are consistently delivering new capacity to help fuel the U.S. nuclear industry and allied nations, and our teams are doing it ahead of schedule and on budget,” said Jody Blackshear, managing director of Urenco USA. “This experience will support our larger capacity programs in the years ahead as we look to increase our enrichment production by more than 50% to meet the needs of our customers with traditional and advanced reactors.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A new plant on the Eunice site from 2029

The current project feeds a larger goal: expanding domestic enrichment capacity to more than 7 million SWU over the next decade. Starting in 2027, Urenco USA plans to refurbish existing cascades at the site as part of ongoing capital investment.

In 2029, the company says it will begin building a new enrichment plant at the facility and install 2.1 million SWU of new capacity there, with the first cascades starting production in 2032 and more installed through 2036.

Urenco presents the expansion as support for the Energy Department’s goals of accelerating new domestic capacity and strengthening the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain, as interest grows in adding nuclear power. The company says the added capacity will help ensure a long-term supply of fuel for current and future U.S. reactors.

Federal money is also flowing to fuel research

Urenco USA calls itself America’s only commercial-scale producer of enriched uranium. Other parts of the fuel supply chain are drawing federal support as well, such as Energy Department funding for silicon carbide fuel cladding test rods.