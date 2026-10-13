CHAOS Industries, a Los Angeles defense technology company founded in 2022, introduced a family of very low-cost interceptors called VESPID on Oct. 12 at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington. In its CHAOS Industries announcement, the company said the interceptors are designed for point and area defense against Group 1 to 3 unmanned aerial vehicles and one-way attack drones.

The family comes in two sizes. The Mk 0 is man-portable and designed for austere environments. The Mk 1 is a faster, more maneuverable variant for high-density installations, fired from a multitube launcher. A company spokesperson told Breaking Defense that CHAOS is not under contract with any military at this time but is “participating in several domestic and international competitions with both Mk 0 and Mk 1 variants.”

The Mk 1 is designed to fit Coyote launchers

The Mk 1 multitube launcher is an existing system from ISS Aerospace, a British company, and the interceptor can also be integrated with Coyote launchers, the spokesperson told Breaking Defense. That detail matters: Coyote integration is a key requirement of the Army’s Next Generation C-sUAS Missile program, which the service launched in August.

On its VESPID Mk 1 product page, CHAOS lists the interceptor as compatible with the 10-round ISS Aerospace HAL10 launcher, with higher-count options that can include a 20-foot ISO container. The company claims a range of more than 10 kilometers, a time to target under 100 seconds, a weight under 12 pounds and a cruise speed of 150 meters per second, about 335 miles per hour. None of these figures has been independently verified.

The airframe uses a modified commercial off-the-shelf drone design with an electric ducted fan engine, which CHAOS says removes the fuel, maintenance and logistics burden of turbojets. Midcourse guidance comes from CHAOS radars or external command and control, and a commercial long-wave infrared seeker with AI handles acquisition and terminal guidance, according to the company.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Radar cueing and a datalink to resist jamming

CHAOS presents VESPID as an extension of its radar business. The interceptors are interoperable with the company’s multistatic radars, including its VANQUISH PRIME systems, which cue them toward targets. The release also cites an ability to operate in congested electromagnetic environments. According to the spokesperson, that refers to a plan to use the CHAOS radar transmitter “as a datalink to burn through jamming.”

“We need effective interceptors that can be built quickly, fielded broadly, and employed at a cost that makes sense against threats arriving at scale,” Bo Marr, the company’s co-founder and chief technology officer, said in the release. CHAOS did not disclose a unit price.

CHAOS claims a line of 12,000 interceptors a year

The company says it expects an initial production capacity of 12,000 interceptors per year, with a manufacturing architecture able to expand to 50,000 as customer demand grows. Breaking Defense reported the work would be done at the company’s recently opened site in El Segundo, California. CHAOS says it has raised $1 billion in total funding.

VESPID arrives in a crowded week. Breaking Defense counted it among several new missile defense systems rolled out at the show, including low-cost interceptors from Anduril and Lockheed Martin. Anduril’s entry, the Steelfin modular interceptor family, is also pitched on production by the thousands. The VESPID Mk 1 is on display at AUSA aboard a Forterra MESA vehicle.