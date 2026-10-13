The Army will hold what acting Army Secretary Adam Telle calls a Manufacturing Rodeo early next year, a race between industrial base partners meant to show where the service’s supply chain breaks. Telle announced it on Oct. 12 in his opening remarks at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington, according to an Army announcement.

“The U.S. Army is going to do something we’ve never done before,” Telle said, describing a race that “strains our organic industrial base, stresses the supply chain, pressures manufacturing processes, and shows us exactly where it breaks.” He gave few other details about the initiative, DefenseScoop reported.

No participants, budget or date announced

Neither Telle’s remarks nor the Army release name participating companies, the products they would build, a budget or a date more precise than early next year. The rules of the race have not been published.

“We’ve invested a lot in our organic industrial base,” Telle said. “Now we need to strain it, and the nation’s larger industrial base.” He added that the Army would “learn by doing, not by sitting around postulating at the Pentagon,” and pledged to “find the weak links,” make them stronger and “keep iterating.”

According to Defense One, the rodeo is meant to work as a sort of public competition that exposes where the industrial base is failing to meet demand and where new players offer innovative approaches.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Telle calls a drone a flying supply chain

Telle tied the effort to drones. The Army needs to “make millions” of one-way attack drones, he said, according to Defense One. “It may look simple, but it’s a flying supply chain. If somebody else controls one part, they can break the whole thing.”

Defense One noted that parts for such drones are largely made in China. Telle did not name any adversary, but said an “economy that’s an extension of the national-security apparatus” can be “ruthlessly efficient” in deploying weapons. The worry about foreign-controlled components is not limited to drones: defense contractors have warned they cannot meet the Jan. 1 ban on Chinese rare-earth magnets.

Army depots were retooled for advanced manufacturing this year

The rodeo builds on changes the Army made this year, according to the release, which says the service shifted its modernization focus from single-system production targets toward scaling advanced manufacturing across its organic industrial base. The Army says it set up advanced manufacturing hubs at Red River, Anniston and Tobyhanna Army Depots and signed public-private partnerships with companies including Hadrian and Siemens, producing parts that range from electric motors to tank engine transmission belt housings.

Over the past two years, Army leaders, starting with Telle’s predecessor Dan Driscoll, have pushed the service toward commercial companies, new entrants and primes, DefenseScoop reported. Telle said that relationship matters more than any single weapons program. “The biggest acquisition program in the Army is building a system of seamless, frictionless, symbiotic relationship with American ingenuity,” he said, according to Defense One.