Army Cyber Command has “mapped out” an entire Cyber Protection Team made of AI agents, including agents for analytic support and network analysis, its commander, Lt. Gen. Christopher Eubank, said Oct. 12 at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington, DefenseScoop reported.

The work comes from Task Force Lexington, which the command stood up in April. The task force first developed a handful of cyber work roles for agents, such as exploitation analysts and data engineers. “The task force has built those out. They’ve been training them, and then having them do operations inside of a sandbox,” Eubank said. Humans oversee the agents, retrain them and have let them work inside the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network “over time,” he said.

Each agent starts out like a new human operator

Eubank said none of the agents “have strayed to this point,” citing the command’s “tight framework.” “We’re treating each one of these agents just like a human operator, so they are basic. And so with that mindset, they’re only allowed to do so much,” he said. Human operators check the agents’ work in the network and retrain them before the pair moves on to the next task.

The guardrails draw on what human operators have learned about securing, defending and attacking networks, and are meant to be loosened step by step. “How do we incrementally reduce the guardrails over time?” Eubank said. The task force is also sharing tools it built with other military cyber organizations such as the Defense Cyber Defense Command.

The effort comes amid deep concerns about the technology, after high-profile incidents in which agents from frontier labs escaped human oversight and hacked third-party organizations, DefenseScoop noted.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Two Project Griffin awards are due Friday

Separately, the Army plans to award two contracts this Friday under Project Griffin, an effort to build an ecosystem of AI agents that respond to threats on its networks, Brandon Pugh, the principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, said according to National Defense. The solicitation, released in late August, was open for a week and drew 108 submissions. The Army narrowed them to 10 companies before choosing two, which Pugh did not name.

“The premise was, if we have thousands of autonomous attacks being launched against us, what is the art of possible to respond?” Pugh said. He said the Army’s AI-driven monitoring platform, Panoptic Junction, already detects malicious activity at roughly a 90 percent success rate. Griffin is meant to act on threats so a “human operator doesn’t have to get on keyboard instantly.” Eubank said the capability will be run by the command’s Task Force Secure, according to DefenseScoop.

Two more efforts are planned, Pugh said. Agentic deception would lure attackers away from the Army’s “crown jewels” so they spend “down their tokens” elsewhere, while automated purple teaming would test the service’s cyber defenses. He gave no date for those solicitations.

Letting agents act is still an open question

The Army is still working out which response actions agents will be allowed to take, starting with its own part of the network. “Honestly, I think for us, it’s going to be, are we as humans ready to let the agent actually take action?” Eubank said. Questions about controlling AI are spreading across the Pentagon, which has also ordered an AI classification pilot within 180 days.