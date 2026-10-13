The Army redirected high-altitude balloons meant for a large demonstration in the Indo-Pacific to support U.S. Central Command operations, flying dozens at the same time, a senior Army intelligence official told Breaking Defense on Oct. 12 at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington.

“We were asked to pivot and do some experimentation in combination with operations, and we pivoted and supported operations in CENTCOM,” said Andrew Evans, director of the Strategy and Transformation Office in the Army’s intelligence directorate, the G-2. “They were effective for the mission that they were assigned,” he said. He did not disclose where or in which scenarios the balloons flew.

From one or two balloons to dozens at once

The Army has tested high-altitude balloons several times over the past few decades and has revived the effort in recent years for battlefield sensing and communications. Tests have typically involved one or two balloons at a time. The service had been looking to experiment with more than a hundred balloons over Indo-Pacific waters, Breaking Defense reported, but that large demonstration was scrubbed and smaller swarms went to CENTCOM instead.

“From a scale perspective, we went from one to two to dozens simultaneously,” Evans said. Even those smaller swarms were enough to expose three challenges of operating autonomous balloons in a theater with active military operations.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Storage, operators and airspace caused friction

The first was logistics: moving the balloons into the Middle East and storing them there. “Balloons can be a little finicky in terms of temperature, and you have to contend with environmental characteristics,” Evans said.

The second was who runs them. The Army had “a lot of help from vendors in this space,” Evans said, but moving from a Pacific setting to CENTCOM showed “where those friction points might exist between what the military might need to inherently own” and what a vendor could provide as a service. Industry had to put the military in the “driver’s seat” so that operations stayed within the proper authorities, and there are not many people trained to operate the systems, he said.

The third was airspace control, which Evans called “not a new finding, [but] a consistent observation.” He did not elaborate. Airspace has been a point of contention as the military adds drones to skies that also carry crewed military aircraft and commercial planes, Breaking Defense noted.

Balloon, solar glider or pseudo satellite

Army leaders are fairly certain they need stratospheric sensing, Evans said, but how it will be delivered is unclear. “Would it be a balloon? Would it be a solar glider? Would it be some sort of pseudo satellite?” he said. “It’s unclear. No decision has been made.”

The Army’s Multi-Domain Task Forces have been among the units flying balloons in exercises. The 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force launched high-altitude balloons from Guam in June 2024 and a micro-high-altitude balloon in Japan in September 2026 during Exercise Orient Shield 26, according to Army photo records. The service has also activated a 4th Multi-Domain Task Force at Fort Carson with an Indo-Pacific focus.