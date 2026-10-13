York Space Systems has detailed two Space Force task orders under the Space Data Network effort, one for a multi-vendor interoperability demonstration and one for early design work on an orbital router, the Denver company said in an Oct. 12 York Space Systems release. York described the orders as previously awarded and did not disclose their value.

York was one of five companies the Space Force selected in August for Space Data Network demonstrations, Via Satellite reported. The others were Amazon Leo for Government, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Rocket Lab, according to an Aug. 13 Space Systems Command release.

Delivery Order 2 tests links to the SpaceX-built backbone

Under Delivery Order 2, York will support a multi-vendor interoperability demonstration with the SDN Backbone constellation, evaluating approaches for connecting spacecraft and ground elements through multiple data-exchange paths, the company said. In May, SpaceX won a $2.29 billion contract to deliver that backbone, a proliferated low Earth orbit constellation meant to provide resilient, high-capacity and low-latency data transport for the joint force, Via Satellite reported.

The Space Force has described the Space Data Network as an architecture that integrates Pentagon and commercial networks across various orbits to deliver private transport, tactical data links and public internet services to users.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Delivery Order 3 covers Space Exchange Point design

Under Delivery Order 3, York will support Phase A of the Space Exchange Point on-orbit demonstration. That phase covers defining the spacecraft bus-to-payload interfaces and payload-integration planning, including planning products for a potential later on-orbit prototyping phase. Space Systems Command has described Space Exchange Point satellites as orbital routers that let disparate networks and government satellite systems connect directly to the backbone.

“These efforts are intended to help inform approaches for integrating payload capabilities through common interfaces,” said Melanie Preisser, York’s executive vice president and general manager. Chief executive Dirk Wallinger said the awards let York apply its spacecraft-platform, payload-integration and ground-system experience to the program’s development objectives.

The Space Force wants to avoid single-vendor lock-in

The August awards were packaged as sets of fixed-price contracts and Other Transaction Authority agreements valued at $12 million per company, according to Space Systems Command: $10 million contracts with six-to-nine-month performance periods for transport demonstrations, and $2 million agreements over six months to seed Space Exchange Point development. York did not say how its two delivery orders map to those amounts.

“We have to break away from the old way of doing business, which too often locked the government into single-source vendors for decades,” Col. Ryan Frazier, acting portfolio acquisition executive for space-based sensing and targeting, said in August. York already builds satellites for the Space Development Agency: the company said in August that all 42 satellites it built for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer have launched and are healthy on orbit. SpaceX has launched several batches of that layer, including 21 data relay satellites from Vandenberg.