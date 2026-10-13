Col. Timothy Price, commander of the Germany-based 2nd Cavalry Regiment, described on Oct. 12 how small drones and uncrewed ground vehicles could be used to deceive an enemy during a breach. Speaking at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington, he laid out concepts that The War Zone reported have emerged from Project Flytrap, the counter-drone experimentation U.S. Army forces in Europe have run for more than a year.

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is a brigade-sized mechanized formation equipped mainly with variants of the Stryker 8×8 light armored vehicle. Price framed his talk around SOSRA, the Army’s established framework for getting through a minefield or similar obstacle: suppress, obscure, secure, reduce, assault. In his account, the obstacle is no longer only mines and wire. “It’s just a multi-domain environment,” he said, made up of electronic warfare, drone threats, counter-drone systems and the network that holds them together.

Cheap drones would bait enemy emitters into switching on

Price said brigade formations no longer necessarily have the tools to suppress everything that matters, partly because targets such as drone ground control stations may sit miles behind the front line. His answer is to make the enemy reveal itself. That “probably looks like flying small, attritable UAS into their security area,” he said, which would push the enemy to move its electronic warfare systems from passive to active or to turn on radars. That creates a signature that division or higher headquarters can target.

The War Zone noted that stimulating air defenses to expose them is an old tactic. What is new is the low cost of the platforms that can do it and the push to pass targeting data quickly along a more deeply networked kill chain.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Ground robots with decoy emitters would sell a false breach point

Deception plays its larger role in the obscure step, Price said. Instead of hiding behind smoke, a unit would show the enemy a signature suggesting a breach in one place while preparing the real breach elsewhere. “That’s probably the implementation of UGVs with some kind of decoy emitter on top of them to pull the enemy’s eyes, resources, and time to a point that allows me to focus my assets and resources on the point of breach,” he said. Obscuration also means controlling thermal signatures on vehicles and soldiers and disciplined radio use, he added.

Counter-drone work, the main focus of Project Flytrap, comes in at the secure stage, with layers running from active and passive electronic warfare down to “the individual soldier with a shotgun.” For the reduce step, Price said the regiment would use one-way attack munitions against enemy command and control nodes, headquarters and ground control stations.

Price declined to draw lessons from Ukraine’s Vivaldi operation

Asked whether Ukraine’s recent Operation Vivaldi counteroffensive had shaped the framework, Price said he was not an expert on it and would not make estimates. He said a multi-domain breach depends on higher headquarters supplying capabilities a brigade does not have.

The talk described concepts, not a new program or a named decoy product. Army leaders have acknowledged the service lags on drones. At AUSA in 2025, Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, then head of V Corps, said: “We’re behind.” The Pentagon has since moved to speed up the fielding of uncrewed systems in smaller ground units, including plans for an Autonomous Warfare Command that Congress still has to approve.