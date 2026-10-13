A heavy quadcopter carrying Sig Sauer’s M250 light machine gun has completed a live-fire test in which it identified and engaged targets from the air, Sig Sauer and Israel Aerospace Industries announced on Oct. 13, Defense News reported. The drone, called Fire Storm 250, was first unveiled at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in October 2025.

According to the companies, the test required the system to hover over a simulated battlefield, identify targets with an onboard camera and fire on them in single-shot and semi-automatic modes “from varying distances and altitudes.” The Jerusalem Post reported that the test took place in Israel ahead of this year’s AUSA exhibition and that the companies described the aircraft as still a functional prototype. The test results come from the companies and have not been independently verified.

The Army’s new squad machine gun goes airborne

A version of the M250 is set to replace the Army’s M249 squad automatic weapon under the Next Generation Squad Weapon program. Sig Sauer executives told Military Times earlier this month that M250 fielding is expected to begin in the first half of 2027. The Army version is chambered in Sig’s 6.8x51mm round, while the Israel Defense Forces began using a 7.62x51mm variant in 2025. The Fire Storm 250 can reportedly carry either.

The gun sits on Sig’s Microlight remote controlled weapon station. The companies say the system carries 200 rounds and that the weapon station’s total combat weight, including gun and ammunition, is 53 pounds. The Jerusalem Post reported a stated targeting range of 400 to 600 meters from an altitude of 200 meters.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

An IAI quadcopter built around a combustion engine

The aircraft is based on the Apus 60, a vertical takeoff and landing quadcopter that IAI designed with Aerotor Unmanned Systems, according to Janes. An internal combustion engine accepts a variety of jet fuels, so the drone can be refueled in the field. Endurance figures differ by account: Defense News described a drone that can stay airborne for two hours, while the Jerusalem Post and Janes cited up to three hours. Janes reported in February that flight tests were planned for the third quarter of 2026.

The companies say a human authorizes every shot

Earlier reports said the system uses artificial intelligence to automate parts of tracking and detection. The companies emphasized a human-in-the-loop fire control design in which operators receive imagery and tracking data and make each engagement decision. “Sensor information and fire-control data are combined into a unified targeting solution, giving the operator a continuous operational picture and supporting a rapid sensor-to-shooter cycle,” they said.

“One of the most dangerous positions is in a turret, and the main idea is to keep the soldier out of the line of fire,” Mike Joslin, defense product manager at Sig Sauer, told the Jerusalem Post at AUSA. Janes has reported that the system is being developed for U.S. and international customers. The announcement did not mention a U.S. contract. Sig Sauer is also offering add-ons for other Army weapons, including a 25-round magazine for the M8 carbine that is pending Army evaluation.