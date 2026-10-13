Balerion Space Ventures, a Dallas venture capital firm that invests in space, defense and deep technology, said on Oct. 8 that it had oversubscribed its $200 million Fund II, according to a PR Newswire release. The firm said Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel on the fundraise. The release did not name the fund’s limited partners.

Payload reported on Oct. 13 that Fund II, which remains open, has surpassed its target and is more than five times the size of Balerion’s debut fund, which came in at just under $40 million. Balerion had closed about $90 million as of May, according to Venture Capital Journal, as cited by Payload. The fund size figures come from the firm and have not been independently verified.

Kleinmann credits portfolio milestones and up-rounds

Cofounder and general partner Daniel Kleinmann told Payload that the momentum since May came from portfolio companies hitting milestones and raising up-rounds, which he said resonated with investors. The firm is also holding back capital for follow-on rounds. “These are really capital-intensive businesses,” he said. “Having the ability to reserve capital to continue supporting these businesses as they hit major technical, commercial, government milestones is really important to us.”

Fund II has invested in 15 companies, according to the firm, including Vast, Relativity Space, Valar Atomics, Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Erebor. Payload also listed Dawn Aerospace. The release said those build on earlier investments in companies such as SpaceX, Anduril Industries, Impulse Space and Armada AI. Vast is one of the companies building commercial space stations, a market NASA is shaping with its final call for commercial space station proposals.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Nuclear and fusion bets follow a power thesis

Balerion was built on the idea that the infrastructure and supply chain underpinning the space economy were not mature enough to scale commercial space, Kleinmann said. The fund’s reach into nuclear and fusion follows from that view. “Power is at the bottom of all tech stacks,” he said. “In space, you don’t really have a grid where you can just plug in.”

A former NASA chief technologist will lead global operations

The firm has appointed A.C. Charania, NASA’s former chief technologist and previously an adviser to Balerion, as managing director to lead global operations. Kleinmann named India, Japan, Israel, Australia, New Zealand and Europe as markets of interest.

“A lot of the characteristics we’ve seen domestically around defense-budget increases and the need to reshore national-security capabilities, we’re seeing that happen globally,” he said. Phil Scully, another cofounder and general partner, said in the release that “the technologies that will define the future of economic and national security are being built today.” Balerion said it will bring investors together in Dallas for its annual general meeting in early November.